RK Suresh Confirms Secret Wedding & Shares Photo With His Wife: 'Yes, I Tied The Knot!'

Tamil film producer and actor RK Suresh took the internet by storm with his recent exciting news. RK Suresh took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to confirm his secret wedding with wife Madhu. The actor shared a lovely photo of them from the ceremony and also penned a note revealing details about the same. Netizens have been showing praise and love for the duo wishing them all happiness in the future.

Taking to his Twitter handle, RK Suresh revealed that he has tied the knot with the financier, Madhu and also shared a lovely picture of them. In the picture, RK Suresh can be seen tying the knot with a mangalsutra. RK Suresh sported a white silk shirt along with a pair of lungi. He can also be seen wearing a garland which is a part of the ritual and opted for well-gelled hair and trimmed beard.

RK Suresh's wife Madhu, on the other hand, can be seen donning a red saree with a golden border along with a similar blouse. She completed her look with authentic traditional jewellery, garland and red bangles. She also opted for a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also revealed details about the big day. Take a look at the post below:

Happy to share my joyous moment with you all! Yes, I tied the knot! Thank you so much for your love, blessings & support! Request everyone to please respect my privacy! pic.twitter.com/fRDstmBwqm — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) October 20, 2020

Fans react to RK Suresh wedding photo

Although RK Suresh's wedding was a surprise to his fans, they all were quick to rejoice and celebrate in his happiness. Netizens also wished them lots of happiness and happy notes for their journey together. RK Suresh Twitter post went on to receive likes and praise from fans. One of the users wrote, “Happy life ahead ji”. While the other one wrote, “Congrats and Best Wishes Brother”. Some even went on to share several heart-shaped emojis along with some happy emojis. Check out a few comments below:

Congrats thalaiva — Dinesh monk (@DineshMonk) October 20, 2020

Have a Happy life ❤️ — Jaya Sankar தல⁶⁰ ⚡️ ˢᵒᵒⁿ (@Jayasankar1612) October 20, 2020

Congratulations Anna & Anni..🎂💐 Have a sweet and wonderful life ahead..❤️ — Arun Cholarajan (@aruncholaraja) October 20, 2020

