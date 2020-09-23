Sivakarthikeyan Unveils First Look Poster Of Malayalam Movie 'Joseph' Tamil Remake

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday, September 23, unveiled the title and first look poster of Malayalam movie Joseph's Tamil remake. The forthcoming movie stars RK Suresh and is titled Vichithiran. "Here’s the first look of @bstudios_offl Dir #Bala sir presents #Vichithiran Wishing @studio9_suresh brother the best & Dir #MPadmaKumar & entire team a huge success," (sic) tweeted Sivakarthikeyan, sharing the poster.

Here's Vichithiran's poster

Also Read | Sivakarthikeyan And Cast Of 'Doctor' To Soon Commence Shooting For Film In Chennai

RK Suresh in Joseph's Tamil remake

RK Suresh, who was last seen in Manjith Divakar's Vanmurai, will be playing the lead role in Vichithiran, a remake of Malayalam movie Joseph. RK Suresh is rumoured to play dual roles in the action-thriller that is directed by M Padmakumar, who helmed the original film too. The film also features actors like Shamna Kasim, Madhu Shalini, among others in prominent roles.

Vichithiran is bankrolled by Bala under his production banner. The music of Vichithiran will be composed by GV Prakash. The movie is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 'Doctor' Begins Dubbing With Pooja Ceremony

RK Suresh expresses gratitude towards Sivakarthikeyan

RK Suresh expressed gratitude to Sivakarthikeyan for unveiling Vichithiran's poster. He used emoticons to express his gratitude. RK Suresh and Sivakarthikeyan were seen together in Pandiraj's Namma Veettu Pillai (2019) with Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel. Meanwhile, on the work front, RK Suresh has an array of movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Vadivel Balaji's Demise: Sivakarthikeyan To Take Care Of Late Comedian's Kid's Education?

What's next for Sivakarthikeyan on the work front?

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Doctor. The movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, narrates the tale of a doctor who fights the ill of the society. The film also features actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Avantikka Mohan in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan, Kalai Arasu, and Rajesh Kotapadi under their production banner.

Very happy to share that my next film will be with my dearmost friends @Nelson_director & @anirudhofficial titled as #DOCTOR 👨‍⚕😊👍 Once again happy to be associated with @kjr_studios 👍 Shoot starts soon🙏 @SKProdOffl pic.twitter.com/W82ltJrbHK — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Appreciates Sivakarthikeyan's Song 'Oodha Colour Ribbon', Latter Responds

The movie is currently in post-production and is expected to release after the theatres re-open. Besides the upcomer, Sivakarthikeyan also has R Ravikumar's Ayalaan with Rakul Preet Singh. The film also features Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar in a prominent role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.