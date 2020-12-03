Rockline Venkatesh To Share Screen With Ravichandran In Giriraj's Upcoming Directorial

Bajrangi Bhaijaan producer Rockline Venkatesh will soon be seen in a major role in Kannadiga, which is one of the most awaited films. He would be joining hands with the award-winning director BM Giriraj for the project. The film is taking its final shape and the shooting of most parts of the film have been completed.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Rockline Venkatesh to collaborate with Ravichandran in BM Giriraj's film

According to a report published in Cinema Express, it was revealed that actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh will be seen portraying a major role in the film. The report suggests that he would be playing the character of a friend of Ravichandran Samanthabhadra. Both artists have worked together previously in films.

The two were seen in Rasika and Preethsod Thappa. Reportedly, the upcoming film starring the two is a historical drama and will feature the scholar and warrior, Samanthabhadra. The update has left the fans intrigued.

'Kannadiga' cast

The upcoming film is produced by N S Rajkumar and will mark the acting debut of Jamie Alter. The movie will also feature actors like Chi Gurudutt and Pavana in pivotal roles. The cast also includes Jayashre and Bhavani Prakash and various theatre artistes.

Award-winning filmmaker Giriraj is the director of the film. According to a report in the media portal, currently, he is busy with the post-production work. He plans to complete the shoot of the remaining portions for the film very soon. He is well known for his work in films like Mythri that released in the year 2015, Adwaitha that released in the year 2017, and Jatta that released in the year 2013. The background score and music in the film is given by Ravi Basrur. The cinematography of the film has been done by GSV Seetharam.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Rockline Venkatesh films

Rockline Venkatesh started his career in the entertainment industry as a stuntman, a villain and appeared in several supporting roles on screen. He went to try his hands at producing films for the cinema and is credited for films like Agni IPS, Kurubana Rani, Yaare Neenu Cheluve, Naanu Nanna Hendthiru and Lingaa. He has also been part of Salman Khan starrer film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in 2015. He has previously been featured in films like Snehada Kadalalli, Police Story, Agni IPS, Naachiyaar and 8MM Bullet. He has won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

image credits: Rockline Venkatesh Twitter, Ravichandran Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.