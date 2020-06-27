Roshan Shinge Affected Due To COVID-19 Lockdown, Actor Turns Vegetable Vendor

The COVID-19 lockdown has forced many companies to shut down or sack their employees. Thousands of people have lost their jobs during this phase and are struggling to earn a living. In the same situation, the need for money has forced a well-known Marathi actor from Vikhroli, Roshan Shinge, to sell vegetables. Keep reading to know more:

Roshan Shinge turns vegetable vendor due to COVID-19

As per various reports, Roshan Shinge was off to Pune to shoot his first high budget movie titled Raghu 350. The shooting of the film was supposed to begin on March 19, 2020, which got postponed to March 22, 2020. Moreover, the shooting got further cancelled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Hence, the actor then stayed back in Pune and, after losing all his savings, the actor took a small loan from his close friend and decided to earn some money by selling fruits and vegetables.

Speaking about the same, the actor revealed to a news portal that he did not want the lockdown to affect him or his talent. The need for money forced him to do whatever best he could. Hence, he decided to fuse his acting skills and sell vegetables around the city. He further said that he saw how huge crowds used to gather at marketplaces to buy essentials, which was a threat for everyone and also an easy chance for the coronavirus to spread fast. Taking this into consideration, he decided to go door-to-door and sell vegetables so that people did not step outside.

The Marathi actor posted a video of him selling vegetables uniquely on Instagram and captioned it by saying “Kothimbir 14rupay,”. The now-viral 14-second clip shows the actor dressed in white shorts and a red shirt selling coriander while copying the steps of a cheerleader. With a bunch of coriander in each hand, he looked like a cheerleader holding pom-poms. Also, the way the actor was dancing while trying to sell coriander for Rs 14 made the whole situation look quite funny.

