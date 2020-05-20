'RRR' Makers Wish Their 'Komaram Bheem' Jr NTR On His 37th Birthday

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR celebrates his 37th birthday today. The actor is set to appear as Bheem in the SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR. The makers took to the film's official Twitter handle to wish the south superstar on his birthday.

RRR team wishes Jr NTR for his birthday

A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999!

Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team.

We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...🌊#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/6OC0Uy1DZe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 19, 2020

The makers released the RRR motion poster earlier this year and were set to release Jr NTR's first look from the film on the actor's birthday. However, they issued a statement on May 18 stating that they won't be able to release the poster for Tarak's birthday and revealed that the work for the same has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown extensions.

The official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion". [sic]

They further wrote, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will absolutely be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! #RRRMovie." [sic]

RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are also a part of the film's star-studded cast. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film is set to be released in 10 languages.

The ace director talked about Alia Bhatt's character in an interview with a leading news agency. He revealed that he needed an actor who can stand her ground between Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who can be innocent, vulnerable, and resilient at the same time. Rajamouli further revealed that Alia Bhatt won't be seen opposite either of the two stars as the film's plot is not a love triangle.

As for Jr NTR, according to the latest reports, KGF director Prashanth Neel has finalised a film with the star. The buzz suggests that the director finished the first round of talks with the actor for the film. The reports further suggest that Tarak has also given a green light to the film and has signed up for it.

