'RRR' Team Undertakes Green India Challenge After Being Nominated By Ram Charan

Director SS Rajamouli and the team of his forthcoming film RRR recently participated in the Green India Challenge started by politician Joginapally Santosh Kumar. On Wednesday, November 11, RRR team- including technicians, miscellaneous crew and director SS Rajamouli, undertook the Green India Challenge by planting saplings. Interestingly, RRR's lead actor had nominated the team to take up the challenge recently. "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge from #Prabhas and planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @ssrajamouli, @aliaa08, entire my #RRRMovie team and all my fans to plant 3 trees & continue the chain," (sic) wrote Ram Charan while nominating RRR team.

RRR crew undertakes Green India Challenge:

Also Read | Komaram Bheem's Grandson Warns SS Rajamouli Of 'protest' Against Jr NTR's Look In 'RRR'

Politician Joginapally Santosh Kumar started the Green Indian Challenge in Hyderabad. It aims at creating awareness about the importance of trees. Under the Green India Challenge, many people from different walks of life plant saplings and nurture it for a greener India. Popular Tollywood celebrities like Suma Kanakala, Rahul Sipligunj, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and Krishnam Raju have taken part in the Green India Challenge.

Also Read | Ram Charan To Introduce Junior NTR In The New 'RRR' Teaser Releasing On October 22

RRR team has now nominated Telugu movie Acharya, Radhe Shyam, and Pushpa's team. "We now nominate the teams of #Acharya, #Radheshyam, #Pushpa... #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai," (sic) wrote the RRR team.

Also Read | Fans Love The First Look Of Jr NTR’s Character In RRR, Trend It Big Time On Twitter

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead is based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaraman Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR cast also includes actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in cameo appearances. Interestingly, RRR marks the South Indian movie debut of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the first look of Jr NTR from the movie, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | RRR And Other Telugu Films To Look Forward To Once The Theatres Reopen; See List

The movie is written by Vijayendra Prasad. RRR's cinematography is handled by Arundathi (2009) fame Senthil Kumar, and the film's editing is done by A Sreekar Prasad. Meanwhile, the music for the film is composed by M M Keeravani.

The movie produced by D V V Danayya under his production banner is currently in the last leg of its shoot. The movie is multi-lingual and will simultaneously release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The SS Rajamouli-directorial is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.