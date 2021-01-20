From SS Rajamouli To Alia Bhatt's Post, Here Are The Latest Shooting Updates Of 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli's RRR is the upcoming Telugu movie featuring some of the finest actors of the movie industry namely N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and a few others. The movie is a fictional story about the freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. As fans eagerly await the release of the movie after watching a thrilling trailer, let's have a look at some of the latest RRR shooting updates that have been increasing the curiosity levels of the fans.

SS Rajamouli's RRR shooting updates

Taran Adarsh recently took to his Instagram handle and stated how the climax of the RRR had begun filming. He also mentioned the entire star cast of the movie RRR such as N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, etc. He then mentioned that the film is being directed by SS Rajamouli. In the end, he added that Alia Bhatt’s RRR is being produced by DVV Danayya and will release in multiple languages.

The writer and director of the film, SS Rajamouli also took to his Instagram handle and updated all the fans about the shooting of the movie and stated how the climax of the shooting had begun. Fans went into a frenzy over this news and mentioned how they had chills when they saw this update. They dropped in many fire symbols to depict their thrill and excitement.

A couple of days ago, one of the RRR cast members, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle and posted a glimpse of the RRR shooting time in which she can be seen with SS Rajamouli. The director can be seen explaining something to Alia Bhatt. In the caption, Alia Bhatt stated 'New Day, New beginning' and in no time, all her fans and followers flooded her comment area with hearts and best wishes for her upcoming movie.

As the cast shared glimpses of the RRR filming moments, the RRR Instagram handle also added a video clip and depicted how the team was wandering in Mahabaleshwar at the shooting location. In the caption, they stated how it was time for them to hustle as it was a very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with N.T. Rama Rao Jr while Ram Charan was underway at a brisk pace. Meanwhile, RRR was slated to release in January 2021 along with its dubbed version but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. The makers will soon update the audience about the new release date of RRR as soon as they complete the filming.

