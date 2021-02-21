S. S. Rajamouli And Other Directors With Whom Jr NTR Has Worked More Than Once; See List

Jr NTR is one of the most popular stars in India with his prominent works in Telugu films. The actor debuted as a child lead in 1996 with Ramayana and has appeared in more than 25 movies till now. He has worked with many well-known filmmakers multiple times. Here's a list

Also Read | Before Alia Bhatt In RRR, JR NTR Has Featured Opposite THESE Bollywood Divas

Jr NTR has worked with these directors more than once

Puri Jagannath

Jr NTR ventured with Puri Jagannath on two projects. They first worked together in 2004 on Andhrawala, an action film featuring Rakshitha, Sayaji Shinde, and Rahul Dev. The two were seen again as actor-director in 2015 released Temper co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. The film earned immense appreciation from the audience and was a success at the box office.

B. Gopal

Jr NTR’s movies with director B. Gopal are Allari Ramudu in 2002 and Narasimhudu in 2005. The former movie is an action-comedy with Nagma, Gajala, and Aarthi Agarwal. Their second project stars Amisha Patel and Sameera Reddy. Both the films got mixed reviews from the viewers.

Also Read | Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Surender Reddy

The 2006 release Ashok was the first collab between filmmaker Surender Reddy and Jr NTR. It also had Sameera Reddy, Sonu Sood, and Prakash Raj. Oosaravelli (2011) was the second venture between the actor and director. It had Tamannaah as the leading lady along with Shaam, Prakash Raj, Vidyut Jammal, Payal Ghosh, and others. The film did great business at the box office.

Mahesh Ramesh

There are two Jr NTR’s movies with director Meher Ramesh. Their first venture was in 2008 with Kantri starring Hansika Motwani, Tanisha Mukherjee, Mukesh Rishi, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and others. The two worked again in 2011’s fantasy action film Sakhti featuring Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bedi, Ali, and Brahmanandam. It was one of the most expensive Telugu-language projects.

Also Read | Jr. NTR Played The Titular Characters In All These Hit Movies | Check Out This List

V. V. Vinayak

V. V. Vinayak has directed three Jr NTR’s movies. They worked together in Aadi in 2002, then in Samba in 2004, and lastly in Adhurs in 2010. Aadi marks the directorial debut of Vinayak. Samba cast has Bhumika Chawla, Genelia D’Souza, and Prakash Raj, and was a hit at the ticket windows. NTR appeared in a double role in Adhurs with Nayantara, Sheela, Mahesh Manjrekar, and more.

S. S. Rajamouli

Jr NTR has collaborated the most with acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. They first worked in Student No. 1 in 2001, marking Rajamouli’s directorial debut and breakout role of NTR, along with the movie being a hit. The two ventured again in 2003 with Simhadri starring Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev. It was a commercial success. Their last project was in 2007 titled Yamadonga, a socio-fantasy movie featuring Mohan Babu, Priyamani, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Mamta Mohandas. Upcoming Jr NTR’s movies with S. S. Rajamouli is RRR co-starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and more.

Also Read | Jr NTR Flaunts His 'RRR' Look At The 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.