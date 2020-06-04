'Saaho' Director Sujeeth To Get Engaged To Pravallika On June 10, 2020? Read Details

After Rana Daggubati’s recent Roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj, Saaho director Sujeeth is all set to exchange rings in a private engagement ceremony with Pravallika. According to reports, the director who rose to fame with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer Saaho, will get engaged on June 10, 2020.

According to reports, Pravallika is a dentist and also a famous TikTok star. The director or his family have not yet made confirmations about the engagement reports as of yet. Pravallika is said to have been scripting a Nani-starrer too. Sujeeth and Pravallika are said to have been dating for quite some time now.

On the work front

Sujeeth began his directorial career at the age of 23 with the rom-com thriller Run Raja Run in 2014. The film was lauded by fans and viewers and also performed well at the box office. His next venture was Saaho, which did well in the box office amid critics' timid response. He is said to be working on the Telugu remake script for Lucifer that has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead and will be Chiranjeevi's 153rd film of his career.

The Malayalam film Lucifer was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Furthermore, the news reports suggest that the Baahubali actor Prabhas suggested the director’s name for the Lucifer remake. There is no official word on Lucifer's remake. The original film, Lucifer, was led by Malayalam star Mohanlal. His character was intense and stylish, so the fans are excited to see Chiranjeevi 's essay on the role Mohanlal played originally.

Now, with recent reports from director Sujeeth finishing his work on the film script, fans are hoping that the filmmakers will announce the release of the film official and are waiting for an update. It is also reported that Chiranjeevi will play the lead part in KS Ravindra's next film. It is further stated that Trisha Krishnan, who had left Chiranjeevi's film Acharya, will play a key role in the KS Ravindra directorial. Chiranjeevi still has to complete his work on the Koratala Siva’s film, Acharya. As their central theme, the film is said to have a strong social message.

