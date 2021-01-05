'Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3' Cast: Here's The List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda is a famous Telugu comedy-drama film directed by Sriwass that received positive reviews from the critics and was later dubbed in the Hindi language by the name, Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3. The movie has partly been inspired by the famous Bollywood movie Golmaal 3 and has a lot of similarities. Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 cast is full of spectacular actors. Let’s read ahead to know more about the Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 characters and actors.

Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 cast

Have a look at the popular ensemble cast of Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 and see what characters they played in the film.

Mohan Babu

Mohan Babu is one of the most talented artists in Telugu cinema who essayed the role of Graha Raju/Naidu in the film. The actor is best known for his amazing acting skills and has appeared in more than 500 films in his entire career. Some of his best work includes Sivaranjani, Driver Ramudu, Kodama Simham, Rowdy, Alludugaru, Kondaveeti Donga, Grihalakshmi, Satyam Shivam and many more.

Vishnu Manchu

Beginning his career as a child artist, Vishnu Manchu is now a well-known actor, director and producer in Telugu cinema and TV industry. He essayed the role of Gambler Gopi/Vijay in the film. He is also the son of actor Mohan Babu. Some of Vishnu’s movies are namely Saleem, Gayatri, Dhee, Game, Astram, Erra Bus, Achari America Yatra, etc.

Manchu Manoj

Here’s another Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 cast member who is related to Mohan Babu. Manchu Manoj is a popular Telugu actor and is the son of Mohan Babu. In the film, he was seen essaying the role of Ajay / Mohini / Mohan. He has also received a couple of awards for his amazing acting skills and some of his best movies include Donga Dongadi, Raju Bhai, Potugadu, Current Theega, Attack, Major Chandrakanth, etc.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is one of the established actors of Bollywood who has also appeared in other language movies. She essayed the role of Sathya in the film Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 featuring opposite Mohan Babu. Some of her popular Telugu movies are namely Ratha Saradhi, Bangaru Bullodu and Akasa Veedhilo.

Hansika Motwani

Here’s another actor from the cast of Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 who began their career as a child artist. Hansika Motwani is a well-known name in Hindi as well as the South Indian movie industry. In the film, she played the role of Honey and was one of the vital characters in the film. Some of her other movies include Bindaas, Aap Kaa Suroor, Denikaina Ready, Power, Aambala, Maan Karate, Settai and many more.

Other cast members of Sabse Badi Hera Pheri 3 include actors namely Varun Sandesh, Pranitha Subhash, Tanish, Mukesh Rishi, Ali, Dasari Narayana Rao, Giri Babu and many others.

