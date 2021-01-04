'Dirty Hari' Telugu Movie Cast: A List Of Actors And Roles They Play

Dirty Hari, the new Telugu Thriller that is loosely based on the 2005 Woody Allen's classic Match Point, has received an enormous reception so far. Upon its release on the Friday movies ATT platform on its pay-per-view mode, the movie has been topping the trending charts across India ever since. It has roped in some of the freshest faces in the industry. Read on to know more about Dirty Hari movie cast.

Also Read - Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Sainikudu' Was Irrfan Khan's Only Telugu Film?

'Dirty Hari' Cast

Shravan Reddy

Shravan Reddy has stepped in to play the role of the leading man in Dirty Hari, where he is seen as a chess player torn between two ladies and the suspense that comes with their entries. The young actor has seen a great run in the Hindi Television Industry since 2007, with notable shows under his radar, like MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Big F, Jersey no. 10 and Dosti, Yaariyan, Manmarziyan among others. Dirty Hari marks his debut in the Telugu movie industry.

Ruhani Sharma

The Chi La Sow fame actress Ruhani Sharma is seen playing the role of Hari’s wife Vasudha in the movie. Ruhani Sharma kicked off her journey into the glamour world with a few notable appearances in Punjabi music videos, before establishing her footprint in the South Industry. Ruhani is well-known for portraying Anjali in the Telugu romantic movie Chi La Sow. She was also seen in the movie HIT - The First Case, Kamala and Kadaisi Bench Karthi. Her upcoming movies, Agra and Nootokka Jillala Andagaadu, are all set to release this year.

Simrat Kaur

Simrat Kaur is seen playing the character of Jasmine, Hari’s secret affair in the Telugu adaptation. Her character is said to be a revelation and has been compared to Deepika Padukone’s path-breaking performance in Cocktail. Simrat made her debut in 2017 with Prematho Mee Karthik. Parichayam and the popular Netflix crime drama, Soni are two other films that gave her recognition in the Industry.

M. S. Raju, one of the most sought-after directors in the Telugu industry, has written and directed this movie. It is his directorial return after eight long years, the last film being Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. His name under the banner is enough to entice his followers awaiting his return on the big screen ever since. Dirty Hari brings back memories of Match Point. If you were a fan of the original Woody Allen classic, you will enjoy watching the Indian take on the script. Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Actor Rahil Azam Opens Up About His Views On Indian TV Industry

Also Read: Lijo Jose Pellissery And Indrajith Sukumaran's Most Memorable Collaborations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.