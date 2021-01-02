'Thenavattu' Cast: Know About The Actors And Their Characters In This Action Flick

South Indian film industry is known for its action movies. Thenavattu is one of the Tamil language action movies which are known for its unbelievable stunts and fight sequences. The 2008 movie is written and directed by V. V. Kathir. The plot of the movie revolves around Kottai who supplies tools to a local gangster. However, things take an ugly turn when the goon’s son misbehaves with Kottai’s girlfriend. The movie opened up to negative reviews.

However, the movie fared well at the box office. Even after 12 years of its release, a lot of people are still curious about Thenavattu characters and the actors who played them in the movie. For all the people who are wondering about the cast of Thenavattu, here is a look at the actors and their characters from the movie.

Thenavattu cast

Jiiva as Kottai

Amar B. Choudary, professionally known as Jiiva played the lead role of Kottai in Thenavattu cast. He supplies tools to a local goon believing that he needs them for cutting trees. Towards the ending of Thenavattu, all hells break loose when he beats up the goon’s son Santhosh. Jiiva began his acting career in 1991 as a child actor before making a debut as the lead in Aasai Aasaiyai. He is known for his work in Tamil cinemas like Raam, E, Katradhu Tamizh, Nanban among others.

Poonam Bajwa as Gayathri

South Indian actor Poonam Bajwa played the role of Gayathri in the cast of Thenavattu. She is the love interest of Kottai in the movie. Poonam Bajwa is known for her movies in four South Indian languages, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. She made her debut in 2005 with the Telugu movie Modati Cinema. She has also featured in south Indian movies like Boss, Seval, Shikari, Masterpiece among others.

Ganja Karuppu as Vellaiayan

Ganja Karuppu played one of the Thenavattu characters, Vellaiayan. He is the friend of Kottai who accompanies him on his journey in Chennai. Ganja Karuppu made his debut in 2003 with Bala’s Pithamagan. Since then he has made a name for himself as a comedy actor in the Tamil film industry. Some of his most successful roles came with Raam, Sivakasi, Paruthiveeran, Naadodigal, etc.

Ravi Kale as Kailasam

The role of Kailasam in the Thenavattu cast is played by actor Ravi Kale. He is the lead antagonist of the movie. Ravi Kale has worked in various languages in his more than two-decades-long career. The actor has also appeared in several TV shows. Ravi Kale is known for his work in movies like Khakee, Sarkar, Malini & Co. and several other movies.

Shafi as Santhosh

Shafi plays the role of another antagonist Santhosh in the cast of Thenavattu. He is the son of Kailasam who is infamous for his misbehaviour towards women. Ever since making his debut with Khadgam in 2002, Shafi has appeared in various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinemas. He has also won several awards and accolades for his diverse roles.

