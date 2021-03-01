Sabyasachi Mishra And Archita Sahu To Tie The Knot On March 1; All You Need To Know

Indian fillm actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu will be tying the knot on Monday, March 1. Reportedly, the event will take place at a luxurious resort based in Rajasthan. As per a report on Odisha TV, the ring ceremony took place yesterday evening.

As far as the wedding venue is concerned, the processions will take place at the Neemrana Fort Palace which is close to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.It wasn't long ago when the actor himself took to social media in order to make the announcement regarding the same. The post below sees the actor communicating his excitement regarding the upcoming nuptials.

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu's wedding announcement tweet:

Need all your Blessings & Best Wishes! pic.twitter.com/wQVXL0Drin — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) February 28, 2021

The tweet that follows the one above includes a picture of Sabyasachi Mishra's wife-to-be and himself, who can be seen taking a walk on a field of sorts. Along with the same, the actor has shared a message which sees him reminiscing about his fate and how it brought him and his wife-to-be Archita closer. Take a look at the picture as well as the tweet below.

ସୁଖ ଓ ଦୁଃଖ ର ନାମ ଜୀବନ।ଅନେକ ଥର ଲାଗେ, ସବୁକିଛି ସରିଗଲା।ହେଲେ ଭଗବାନ ସବୁବେଳେ ନିଷ୍ଠୁର ହୁଅନ୍ତି ନାହିଁ।ବୋଧେ ସେଇଥିପାଇଁ ମତେ ଏମିତି ଏକ ଜୀବନସାଥି ମିଲିପାରିଲା।ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଆଉ ଭଲପାଇବା ଆମର ସବୁ ଯାତ୍ରାକୁ ସଫଳ କରିବ।

ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଆମର ବାହାଘର।ଆମପାଇଁ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ଠାକୁରଙ୍କୁ ଡାକିବେ🙏 - ସବ୍ୟଅର୍ଚ୍ଚିତା#Sabyarchita pic.twitter.com/tuSFR8ZAnV — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) February 28, 2021

A rough translation of the tweet above reads, "The name of happiness and sorrow is life. Many times it takes a lot from us, and everything is over. But, god is not always cruel. Maybe that's why I found such a life partner like her. Your blessings and love will make both of our marital journeys successful.".

As far as details regarding Sabyasachi Mishra's marriage is concerned, not much is known about the same apart from the location of the venue. In addition to that, it is said that a total of 50-70 people will be seen attending the ceremony.

About Sabyasachi Mishra

Sabyasachi Mishra stepped into the world of entertainment with his debut film, Pagala Premi, which is a Telegu movie that was directed by Avan Alla. Post his debut, he was seen playing lead characters in films like Mal Mahu Jiban Mati, 4 Idiots and Tokata Fasigala, to name a few. Sabyasachi Mishra's age was 21 years at the time of his debut.

