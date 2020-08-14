'Sadma' Shooting Location: Know About The Famous Filming Location Of The Acclaimed Film

The 1983 film, Sadma is a romantic drama helmed by Balu Mahendra. The film starred Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles. The film revolves around a head injury sends a woman back to childhood. Lost and confused, she eventually becomes friends with a teacher at the school. The film had garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline. if you are wondering where was the film shot, here's taking a look at the Sadma's shooting location.

'Sadma' Filming Locations

According to several reports, the film was a remake of Tamil Moondram Pirai, shot in Ketti and Ooty in Tamilnadu. The Hindi version has also been shot in most of the same locations. Sadma was shot mostly in Ooty and Ketti. Shooting has also taken place in Bangalore.

Mahendra also reportedly did not find that it was expensive to hire a train at that time; as a result, he hired a train for the film scene where Haasan and Sridevi left for Ketti and another train for the movie climax that was shot at the Ketti railway station.

About the film

Nehalata is a carefree girl who encounters a car accident and loses her memory and then fails to recognize her parents, and her mental state is just a child. Later she goes missing and is abducted and taken to a brothel named Reshmi. Somu, a school teacher, reaches the brothel and finds that she's unstable and forced into prostitution.

Next day, Somu takes Reshmi with him to Ooty, where he works as a teacher and takes care of her. While on the other hand, Nehalata 's parents get the lead that she's in Ooty and take the help of local police to track her down.

The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Silk Smitha, Paintal, Arvind Deshpande and Viju Khote in lead roles. Sadma received widespread critical acclaim, with considerable praise for Sridevi's performance. The film is a remake of the hugely successful Tamil movie titled Moondram Pirai that also stars the same cast. Post this film, Sridevi-Kamal Haasan’s pair was lauded by fans and movie buffs and they even rooted for the duo to star in several other films. Watch the trailer of the film below.

