Arti Singh's Pays Tribute To Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary; Says 'U Are Missed'

Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh remembered late actor Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Sharing a special throwback video, Arti Singh paid tribute to the legendary actor on August 13, 2020. In the video shared by her, the actor can be seen performing on Sridevi’s iconic song Hawa Hawai.

Arti Singh’s tribute to Sridevi

Taking to Instagram, Arti posted a special video of her visiting a local school. As soon as the song plays, the actor gets up from her seat and joins a bunch of enthusiastic school kids. The adorable video sees her having a gala time with the little performers, who are dancing with great zeal and joy. While sharing the video, Arti also revealed that she first saw Sridevi’s live performance in Lucknow. Expressing that she misses her, she added that Sridevi performed on Morni Baga Maa.

Happy birthday to the most beautiful and evergreen srideviji .... first live performance I ever saw was yours on morni baga maa in Lucknow and it was like a dream. U are missed.

After watching the video, fans of Arti sent much love to the actor. While some commented that the video is ‘beautiful’, others went on to say that it looks ‘gorgeous’. A fan also expressed that she wishes to see her in a dance competition. Many were also seen dropping heart emoticons on her post. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

On the professional front, Arti Singh was last seen in the house of Bigg Boss 13. Currently, amid the outbreak of COVID-19, she is practising social distancing. However, she keeps connecting with her fan army through social media by sharing inspirational quotes and posts. Have a look at it here:

On the occasion of Sridevi’s birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of the duo together. In the photo shared by her, she can be seen hugging Srivdevi as the duo strike a pose for the camera. Janhvi Kapoor expressed her love for the evergreen actor saying, “I love you mumma”. Take a look at the photograph shared by the Kargil Girl actor here:

(Promo Image Source: Arti Singh & Sridevi Kapoor Instagram)

