Sai Dharam Tej Teams Up With Sukumar For A Mystical Thriller; Says 'Trying New Genre'

On Friday, August 14, South actor Sai Dharam Tej took to his social media handle to share the first poster of his upcoming project, which will also mark his collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar. The poster featured an eye in the middle of a Merkaba symbol. The yet-to-be-titled film's first poster read, "SDT15".

Adding a caption to the post, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special." Further, he shared the details of the director and producers of the upcoming film. Scroll down to take a look at the first poster of Sai Dharam tej's new movie.

The first poster of Sai Dharam Tej's new movie

Trying a new genre is always exciting. That too in association with one of my favorite movie maker Sukumar garu makes it all the more special. #SDT15 is a mystical thriller produced by @SVCCofficial and @SukumarWritings Directed by @karthikdandu86 pic.twitter.com/lBP8entrls — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 14, 2020

The announcement post managed to bag more than 7.3k likes (and is still counting) within a couple of hours. Meanwhile, more than 1.8 Twitter users re-shared the post. "Looks very interesting.. Best wishes", wrote a user while another asserted, "Good to see mega heros exploring new genres".

Details of Sai Dharam Tej's new movie

Filmmaker Sukumar is penning the screenplay for this while Karthik Dandu will mark his directorial debut. Kartik has worked in the writing department of Sukumar's movies. The poster of the film also read a Sanskrit sloka, which is, “Siddharthi naama samvathsare, brihasmritihi simharasou sthitha namaye, anthima pushkare”. On the other side, as of now, the makers have not announced the name of the leading lady.

Sai Dharam Tej's movies

The 33-year-old actor made his acting debut with film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. Later, he amused the audience with his performance in films like Rey, Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme, Thikka, Winner, Tej, and I Love You, among many others.

Talking about his professional front, he was last seen Prati Roju Pandaage, which received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. He will next be seen in Solo Brathuke So Better, directed by Subbu. It will also star Nabha Natesh in the female lead role. The movie's release got postponed due to the global pandemic.

