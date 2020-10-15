Sai Dharam Tej Starrer 'Solo Brathuke So Better' Third Single 'Amrutha' Out; Watch

To mark the occasion of actor Sai Dharam Tej's 34th birthday on October 15, Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his social media handle and launched the third single Amrutha from Tej's upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better. While sharing the YouTube link of the song, Chiranjeevi Konidela extended birthday wishes and said that Sai Dharam's 'Solo' days are numbered. Interestingly, the lyrical video also gives a sneak peek into the song's making. Scroll down to take a look.

Happy Birthday dear @IamSaiDharamTej Have a blast while you are still 'Solo'. Your 'Solo' days are anyway numbered.

When Light is there Make #HouseParty :)



Launching #AmruthaSong https://t.co/dmUIk35aPb



for all singles like U on this occasion.Enjoy!#SoloBrathukeSoBetter — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 15, 2020

Coming to the third song of Solo Brathuke So Better, Amrutha, it looks peppy and entertaining. The song, featuring the lead, has been shot in the night mode across the locales of Vizag. Tej kept teasing Nabha Natesh in the song and the lyrics are the major highlights of it. Thaman's instrumental usage is bagging a positive response from the audience.

The lyrical-video, which is available on the YouTube channel of Sony Music South, has managed to garner more than 20k likes with over 1M views. Naksh Aziz has lent his voice for the break-up anthem.

Earlier, it was speculated that this song might be a special one for all Pawan Kalyan's fans as Sai Dharam Tej shared a screenshot of Pawan Kalyan’s famous number Gagananiki Udhayam Okate from Tholi Prema, during the announcement. So far, along with Amrutha, the makers have also dropped two singles of the upcomer, titled No Pelli and Hey Idi Nenena. Both the songs received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

Solo Brathuke So Better details

The team of Solo Brathuke So Better wrapped up shooting in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the caption accompanying the Twitter post, Sai Dharam Tej remembered how they worked amid the global pandemic and took all the necessary precautions. He called it "a fun-filled journey" while sharing that he never had a dull moment on the sets. Interestingly, the film will mark the directorial debut of Subbu. The Telugu romantic comedy flick was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone it in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

