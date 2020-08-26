Sai Dharam Tej Announces His Latest Song 'Hey Idi Nenena', Says 'I Love This Song'

Sai Dharam Tej took to his social media handles and revealed that the latest song from his upcoming film is out now. The actor revealed that he loves the song and hoped that netizens like it as much as he does. The song is titled Hey.. Idi Nenena.. Here are more details about the song.

Sai Dharam Tej announces his latest song

Sai Dharam revealed on social media the latest song from an upcoming film, which the actor claimed that he loves. The actor wrote in his tweet that he hopes fans like the song as much as he does. Check out the tweet below.

Details about the song

The song titled Hey Idi Nenena is the latest song from the upcoming film, Solo Brathuke So Better. The song has written by Raghuram and sung by Sid Sriram while the music credits go to Thaman S. At the moment, only the lyrical video has been released and it has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times. Check out the song below.

Hey Idi Nenena full song

Fan reactions

Several netizens took to social media and expressed how they liked the song. Several fans wrote in comments that they are always waiting for music numbers by Thaman. Some other fans wrote that they loved the music number and are waiting for more tracks from the team of the artists.

Several other fans expressed that they were eagerly waiting for the film to release and see Sai Dharam on the screen. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Sir Superb song ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ sir ðŸ’ª — Hammid Saaho (@saaho_hammid) August 26, 2020

Excellent Lyrics,on loop with this song — srinivas duvvuri (@srinivasduvvur1) August 26, 2020

Do watch and feel the song guyzz ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜âœŒâœŒâœŒ — Dr. manu (@manumanu1524) August 26, 2020

Solo Brathuke So Better details

Solo Brathuke So Better is an upcoming Telugu language drama film. The film stars Nabha Natesh alongside Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Directed by Subbu and produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad, the film’s release was postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Sai Dharam Tej on the work front

The 33-year-old actor made his acting debut with film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. Later, he amused the audience with his performance in films like Rey, Subramanyam for Sale, Supreme, Thikka, Winner, Tej, and I Love You. Talking about his professional front, he was last seen Prati Roju Pandaage, which received a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

Pic: Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

