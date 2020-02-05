Sai Dharam Tej's Brother Vaishnavi Tej's Debut Film Teaser Out, Watch Video

Vaishnavi Tej, younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to make his acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the upcoming movie, Uppena. The movie is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Sukumar alongside Mythri Movies.

In the recent past, the filmmakers released the first look poster of the movie Uppena and now the makers have created much anticipation among the fans with the first teaser video.

Also Read | Sai Dharam Tej's Brother Vaisshnav Tej's First Look Poster For 'Uppena' Released

First teaser video of Uppena

The teaser video features the leads Vaishnavi Tej and Krithi Shetty. While the video features Vaishnavi Tej standing on the bank of a river with open arms calling out for his lady love, the female lead Krithi Shetty is seen looking out from a bus window.

In the shots of the video, the frame in which Vaishnavi Tej is seen stays till the waves touch him. Later, he disappears in the waves and the name of the movie flashes on the screen.

Since the waves are one of the main elements in the video, the makers titled the video as Uppena First Wave. They also announced the release date of the movie as April 2, 2020.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: 'Vikram Vedha' & Other Unconventional Roles Of Makkal Selvan

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Trailer For Kadaisi Vivasayi Officially Released

The first look of the poster was launched on January 23, 2020. In the movie, apart from Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother, Vijay Sethupati, Krithi Shetty and Rajsekhar Aningi would be seen in prominent roles.

#FirstLook... Debut film of #VaisshnavTej - younger brother of #SaiDharamTej - is titled #Uppena... Costars #KrithiShetty and #VijaySethupathi... The #Telugu film - directed by Buchi Babu Sana - will release on 2 April 2020... Mythri Movie Makers & Sukumar Writings are producers. pic.twitter.com/L7FzFsQVNw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Reveals The First Look Of One Of The Female Leads From His Upcoming Film

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's movies that have him playing the role of an antagonist

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.