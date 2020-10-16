As Sai Dharam Tej Brings In His 33rd Birthday; Have A Look At Some Of His Must-watch Films

Sai Dharam Tej has surely raised his fan's expectations with his recent success in Telegu films. Having displayed his acting skills in his movies, Sai Dharam Tej seems to be looking at a promising career ahead. Being the nephew of the legendary actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, he certainly has big shoes to fill; but that has not stopped him from taking challenging roles and risks. On October 15, the actor celebrated his 33rd birthday. Following Sai Dharam Tej's birthday, let us look at some of the top films of his career.

READ: Sai Dharam Tej's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Prove You're A True Blue Fan Of The Actor

Have a look at some of Sai Dharam Tej's popular films

1. Chitralahari (2019)

Chitralahari is definitely one of the most popular Sai Dharam Tej's movies. This movie sees Sai Dharam Tej playing the role of a talented engineer with bad social skills and worse luck. The actor did a fine job of capturing the depressed and unlucky as well as the romantic and comic side of the same character. This movie was critically acclaimed and succeeded at the box office. It is regarded as one of the most followed Sai Dharam Tej's movies.

2. Supreme Khiladi (2016)

In this film, Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of Balu. He is a hot-tempered taxi driver who falls in love with a Sub-inspector Bellam Sridevi (played by Rashi Khanna). Sai Dharam Tej does well to pull off the character development of his character from a hot-headed taxi driver to a responsible person who sets out to find a kidnapped Rajan, with whom Balu has developed a brotherly relationship.

READ: Supreme Khiladi 2 Cast: Sai Dharam Tej as Tej, Anupama As Nandini And Other Actors In Film

3. Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham (2014)

Playing the lead role of Srinu, Sai Dharam Tej portrays the role of young man with a dark past who approaches a contract killer to "get rid" of a person. This film also received really good reviews and response from the audience. It is considered to be one of the earliest of Sai Dharam Tej's movies that put him in the limelight.

4. Rey (2015)

Rey is a rare example of Sai Dharam Tej's movies which is an action dance films. Directed by YVS Chowdary, this film was praised for the energetic performances. Even though it was a box office flop, it happens to be one of the bookmarks of Sai Dharam Tej's films.

READ: Sai Dharam Tej To Reportedly Tie The Knot In An Arranged Marriage Next Year?

5. Tej I Love U (2018)

READ: Sai Dharam Tej's Massive Net Worth Proves He Stands 'Winner' In Whatever He Does

The actor plays the role of Tej, who has done 7 years in juvenile prison and grows up to be a singer in a boy band. His performance brings a roller-coaster of emotions for the audience in this movie. This film has a special place in the collection of Sai Dharam Tej's movies, as far as his fans are concerned.

Promo Image source: Sai Dharam Tej's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.