Sai Lokur & Fiance Tirthadeep Roy's Engagement Photos Are Unmissable; See Here

Actor Sai Lokur, who is best known for her stint in the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi, took the internet by storm as she went on to introduce her better half, Tirthadeep Roy a couple of days ago. This photo was a rage on social media and fans couldn't stop going gaga over it. And now, the actor has shared a brand new photo of her finance as they got engaged to each other in a private ceremony.

The duo took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their ceremony and looked every bit stunning in it. Tirthadeep Roy also shared some adorable pictures with his fiancé Sai Lokur and also penned an adorable note that is too cute to miss. In the pictures, the duo is seen striking different poses and have also shared a picture of them exchanging their engagement rings.

Sai Lokur is seen sporting a yellow coloured lehenga along with a reddish dupatta. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and opted for a middle parting simple hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink cheeks and bold lips. Tirthadeep, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a yellow coloured kurta-pyjama and opted for a simple look.

Along with these adorable pictures, Tirthadeep also penned a sweet note for his fiancé. He wrote, “I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything â¤ï¸@sai.lokur #mydreamgirl #engagedðŸ’ #oneforlife”. Take a look at the pictures below.

Netizens react

Seeing these pictures fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The pictures shared by Tirthadeep went on to garner heaps of praise and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to congratulate them, while some went on to praise them on how adorable they look. “One of the users wrote, “Congratulations guys”, while the other one wrote, “you guys are adorable. Love and happiness always”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from him, Sai Lokur also went on to share some sweet pictures with her fiancé. In the pictures, the duo looks too cute together. Along with the picture, she also went on to pen a sweet caption, revealing how happy and excited she is. Take a look at the post below:

