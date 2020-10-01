Sai Lokur Gives Sneak-peak Into Her Mehndi Ceremony, Says 'colour Me With Your Love'

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Sai Lokur is all set to tie the knot with her mystery boyfriend. Sai has been teasing her fans by sharing pictures with her beau but hiding his face from the fans. On September 30, the actor celebrated her mehndi ceremony. Sai Lokur took to her Instagram and shared a picture featuring her mehndi. Take a look at Sai Lokur's Instagram post.

Photos from Sai Lokur's mehndi

Sharing this Instagram post, Sai Lokur said, "Mujhe apni preet vich rang de" (Colour me with your love). Here, the actor stunned in an orange coloured dress designed with mirrors and stone embeds. Blushing for the lens, Sai posed showing off her mehndi. She also shared a series of Instagram stories showcasing her ceremony.

In this IG videos, Sai can be seen sitting patiently as the artist completed the long detailed mehndi design. Check out some stills.

Also Read | Fans mourn with Chrissy Teigen as she shares heartbreaking news of miscarriage

Image Credits - Sai Lokur Instagram Stories

Also Read | Huma Qureshi praises Saqib for 'Crackdown', urges fans to watch her 'hunky brother'

Image Credits - Sai Lokur Instagram Stories

Also Read | 'Feeling blessed': Usher & girlfriend Jenn reveal baby's name as duo welcomes baby girl

She also posted a picture with her someone special, which has caused major confusion among her fans. Teasing her fans, Sai Lokur shared two pictures with her husband to be. Interestingly, in both these pictures, Sai did not reveal her boyfriend's face. Check out Sai Lokuri's boyfriend-appreciation posts.

In this Instagram post, Sai and her beau can be seen posing by showing their backs to the camera. The couple twinned their outfits to similar colour shade, blue. Sai is overjoyed having found her match, as she has mentioned in her caption. The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor wrote, 'I have every reason to believe that matches are made in heaven. And I finally found mine... â¤ï¸ #inloveðŸ˜'.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares more glimpses of 'Unfinished': 'We all have a story to tell'

After Sai Lokur's mehndi ceremony, the actor shared another picture hiding her boyfriend's face. Sai hugged her beau and made a heart with her hand. Calling her boyfriend 'my dimple guy', Sai captioned the post saying, 'And here he comes â¤ï¸'. Here, you can also see Sai's hands adorned with mehndi.

Fans went gaga over Sai Lokur keeping her boyfriend a secret. They bombarded the comment section asking the actor to reveal his name. Some of the fans also tried speculating his name.

One of the fans wrote, 'Plzzz ataaa lavkarrr naav pnn reveal karrr....... Aamhii khuppp vatt baghtoo ahee tyachiii....... God bless you bothh and stayyy happy forever together.....' (please reveal the name, can't wait more). Another user commented, 'Congratulations Sai Taiiiâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ God bless both of youâ¤ï¸ So happy to see you happy'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Sai Lokur Instagram Comment Section

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.