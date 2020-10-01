Sai Pallavi Enjoys Peaceful Time In Laps Of Nature With Her Furry Friend

South beauty Sai Pallavi recently posted a few pictures of herself enjoying the fun time with her doggo on her Instagram handle. The star opted for a simple t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans. She also added a quirky caption with her adorable post. Take a look at Sai Pallavi's post and see how fans have responded:

Sai Pallavi's Instagram Post

Sai Pallavi's official Instagram handle shows that she is a nature as well as pet lover. Be it snow-capped mountains or leisure time with pets, Sai Pallavi's Instagram handle is always filled with photos where she can be seen showcasing her love for nature along with pets and flurry animals. In the new post, the actor can be seen having a fun time as she enjoys the day with her furry friend, little doggo. Take a look at the post:

Sai Pallavi also added a quirky caption with the post. The actor captioned the post, 'Ft. Bowbow #Kushie'' (sic). Many of her fans liked and commented on the actor's post. Most of Sai Pallavi's fans mentioned that the actor looked beautiful. One of the fans commented, " QUEEN THANK YOU SO MUCH". The other wrote, " 2nd pic of this month," along with heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at the comments that fans left on her post.

A look into Sai Pallavi's Instagram posts

A few days back, Sai Pallavi also shared a few pictures of herself in nature's lap. The actor opted to wear a simple sweatshirt and a pair of Patiala pants. She also added a quirky caption with the post which reads as Zephyr. Take a look at her post below.

A few months back, Sai Pallavi revealed in an Instagram post that she wakes up with a smile. The actor took to Instagram handle, where she shared a video of the cloudy sky. One can also see the rainbow at the end of the clip. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, "The reason I woke up with a smile...was coz mama earth threw in a surprise #rainbow # 6 am #hatti..". Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is also set to star in the upcoming Telugu romantic flick, Love Story. The actor will play the female lead in the film. Naga Chaitanya stars as the male romantic lead and the film also feature Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Devayani in prominent supporting roles. The movie was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

