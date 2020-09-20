Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' Broke Several Records On The Internet; Here's Some Facts

From the film Maari 2, Rowdy Baby is a Tamil language song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The peppy song became an addictive song soon after its release. So far, the song has crossed over 200 Million views. Moreover, it has also surpassed the views of Sai Pallavi’s song Vachinde from her film Fida. Here is some interesting trivia of Sai Pallavi’s song Rowdy Baby.

'Rowdy Baby' song trivia

Upon its release, the song became viral and very popular. The music video of the song Rowdy Baby featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi released in January and broke several YouTube records.

Rowdy Baby became one of the most-viewed Indian songs of all time on YouTube.

Rowdy Baby was listed in the Global Top 10 Music videos of 2019, by Billboard.

According to YouTube, Rowdy Baby became the Top Trending Music Videos and also the most streamed Indian video of 2019. It also became the seventh most streamed video globally.

In July 2019, Rowdy Baby became the only South Indian song to reach 900 million views on YouTube.

As per reports in 2020, Rowdy Baby is the only South Indian as well as Tamil Language video song to garner more than 800 million views on YouTube.

Featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, the song was choreographed by Prabhudeva along with Jani Master.

Sai Pallavi participated in a dance reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhudeva, but was eliminated in the semi-finals and could not meet Prabhudeva. She later got a chance to work with Prabhudeva and shared a picture with him while shooting for Rowdy Baby. Coincidentally, it was the same set where the show was shot.

The song was sung by singers Dhanush and Dhee. Lyrics for the song were also written by Dhanush himself, who used the moniker ‘poetu’ Dhanush.

The two singers were nominated for the Best Playback singers- Male & Female at the Filmfare Awards South, for their song Rowdy Baby.

Prabhudeva and Jani Master won an award for the Best Dance Choreographer Award at the Filmfare Awards South.

Prabhudeva also won the Best Choreographer Award at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil, while Dhee won the Best Female Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Award.

