Sai Pallavi's Tamil Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist; From 'Diya' To 'Maari 2'

South diva Sai Pallavi is well-known for her unique and peculiar style of acting. She began her acting venture by essaying brief roles in the Tamil movies Kasturi Maan and Dhaam Dhoom, before starring as the lead actor in Premam, which garnered massive recognition for her. Sai is a multi-lingual actor who has impressed viewers her stints across Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Here we have collected all her Tamil films that should be added to your watchlist.

Kasturi Maan

Directed by AK Lohithadas, Kasthuri Maan is the Tamil 2005 remake of the director’s own Malayalam film. Featuring Prasanna and Meera Jasmine in the lead role, the plot of the movie essays the life of a young college girl. The film unveils how she helps her love in realising his dream of becoming of IAS officer amid dealing with personal problems of her own.

Dhaam Dhoom

Released in 2008, Dhaam Dhoom is an action-thriller flick helmed by Jeeva shortly before his demise. Bankrolled by Sunanda Murali Manohar, the film is based on the 1997 American movie titled Red Corner. The premise of the film revolves around the life of an Indian doctor, who gets framed for a murder while attending a medical conference in Moscow.

Diya

Starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Shourya in the lead role, Diya is 2018 horror movie helmed by AL Vijay. Bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Thulasi who becomes pregnant at 19 with her lover Krishna's child. Their family take a decision of aborting the child and after five years, they get married leaving their past behind. However, soon they realise that their unborn child, Diya has always been with them invisibly.

Maari 2

Maari 2 is a 2018 Tamil action-comedy flick directed by Balaji Mohan. Serving as the sequel to 2015’s Maari, the film features Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Tovino Thomas and Krishna in pivotal roles. The premise of the movie showcases how gangster Maari gets pitted against Beeja, a hot-headed criminal who thinks of himself as the God of death.

NGK

NGK aka Nandha Gopalan Kumaran is a political action flick, penned down and helmed by Selvaraghavan. The movie stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. The story is based on the life of an uneducated do-gooder who is forced to enter politics to serve the society. However, the old guard creates havoc in his life.

