Sai Pallavi Expresses Anger About Minor Girl Raped In Pudukottai

A seven-year-old girl from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has been raped and murdered and it has enraged the entire country. Celebrities have been taking to their social media handles and are talking about the incident. Actor Sai Pallavi has now taken to her official social media handle and talked about the same. Read on:

Sai Pallavi opens up about minor girl's rape in Tamil Nadu

Sai Pallavi took to her official social media handle to express her thoughts on the minor girl raped in Pudukottai. She said that the “hope in the human race is deteriorating at a very fast pace''. She further added that “we kill babies” to satisfy our “monstrous pleasures”.

Pallavi wrote, “The hope in the human race is deteriorating at such a fast pace. We misuse the power that’s given to help the voiceless. We hurt ppl whom” we find weaker. And we kill babies to satisfy our monstrous pleasure.” Here is the tweet:

The hope in human race is deteriorating at such a fast pace. We misuse power that’s given to help the voiceless. We hurt ppl whom we find weaker. And we kill babies to satisfy our monstrous pleasures. — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

Pallavi wrote that with every passing day, ''nature is talking to us and is telling us that our race needs to be wiped clean”. She called the world “inhumane” and said that it ''does not deserve to birth another child''. She also expressed her fears and said that crimes should not go unnoticed and unreported and that justice should prevail. Fans are supporting the actor for her stand.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

She wrote, “With every passing day it looks like nature is telling us that our race needs to be wiped clean, for living such a pathetic life where we watch such incidents happen but still be so useless!!! This inhumane world doesn’t deserve to birth another Child. I pray that there doesn’t come a day when justice is served only when the crime is brought to the limelight or it happens to “Trend” on social media. What would happen to all those crimes that go unnoticed and unreported??” Here are the social media posts by the Fidaa actor:

With every passing day it looks like nature is telling us that our race needs to be wiped clean, for living such a pathetic life where we watch such incidents happen but still be so useless!!! This inhumane world doesn’t deserve to birth another Child ! — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



I pray that there doesn’t come a day when justice is served only when the crime is brought to the limelight or it happens to “Trend” on social media. What would happen to all those crimes that go unnoticed and unreported ?? — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2020

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.