Naga Chaitanya Turns Photographer For Wife Samantha; Clicks Her Pawsome Moment

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni is an avid social media user and never fails to leave her fans floored after her beautiful pictures. From sharing amazing beauty tips to fashion choices to fitness and family moments, the Majili actress always manages to grab the attention of her fans and followers. Samantha's latest Instagram picture is all about her love for her pet pooch Hash. In the photo, Samantha Akkineni also shared that the pawsome picture was clicked by her superstar hubby Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Post

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram recently blessed her followers by posting an adorable picture that made her 15 million followers go 'awww.' In the picture, Samantha can be seen planting a kiss on Hash, with her furry friend looking at her with a lot of love and awe. She also revealed in the picture that the candid moment was captured by her husband Naga Chaitanya. Take a look at the latest photo of Samantha with her dog below.

Samantha Akkineni's Photos

The actress is a proud dog mom and her Insta feed has a lot of pictures and videos featuring Hash. Most recently, she had shared a video of herself working out, with Hash interrupting her every move. She had captioned the video, “personal space… what's that... been 2 years since I gave it away”.

She rarely posts pictures of her and her hubby as Naga is not fond of clicking a lot of pictures. Thus, whenever the couple's photo is uploaded on Samantha's or Naga Chaitanya's Instagram it goes viral. Her recent picture also received a lot of love from her fans. From heart, emojis to be called 'Mommy and son goals' the actress' comment section is filled with love and praises. Read some of the comments on Samantha's Akkineni's photos right here:

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Rumoured to be a romantic comedy, the film is directed by Vignesh Shivan featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Fans are excited to see the trio together in the film. It was recently announced that she will be playing the lead role in the Mythological film Shaakuntalam.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand has two films in his kitty. His romantic drama, Love Story, with Premam actress Sai Pallavi has been in the limelight for a long time. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The actor will also be playing a lead role in the Vikram K Kumar film Thank You.

