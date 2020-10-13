Sai Pallavi To Essay Role Of Chiranjeevi's Sister In 'Vedalam' Telugu Remake?

Actor Sai Pallavi is all set to essay the role of veteran actor Chiranjeevi's sister in the Telugu remake of Tamil movie Vedalam. Christopher Kanagaraj, a prominent name of the South Indian film industry, recently revealed that Sai Pallavi would play the role originally played by Lakshmi Menon in Vedalam. Taking to Twitter on October 12, Christopher wrote that Pallavi will play the significant role in the Telugu remake.

Sai Pallavi to play Chiranjeevi's sister in #Vedalam telugu remake. — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 12, 2020

Vedalam, starring Thala Ajith, Shruti Haasan, and Lakshmi Menon in the lead, narrates the heartwarming tale of a brother and sister. The movie, written and directed by Siva, also features actors like Soori, Ashwin Kakumanu, Rahul Dev, Thambi Ramaiah, among others in prominent roles.

The film released in 2015 to mostly positive reviews. Vedalam's Telugu remake will be directed by Billa (2009) fame Meher Ramesh. Interestingly, it was Pawan Kalyan who revealed that Meher Ramesh will be helming Vedalam's Telugu remake. The Telugu remake of Vedalam is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

Thank you Ramesh. Wishing you all the best for your forth coming film with Sri Chiranjeevi garu.🙏 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

What's next for Sai Pallavi on the work front?

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is currently shooting for Sekhar Kammula's Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. A few weeks ago, video from the sets of the Sai Pallavi starrer was released online. The video had Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya shooting for their film in a serene backdrop.

Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, is a romantic film. The movie, written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, also features actors like Easwari Rao, Devyani, Rajeev Kanakala, among others in prominent roles. The film produced by Narayan Das Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan; and co-produced by Bhaskar Katakamshetty, is in the last leg of the shoot. The movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the upcomer, Sai Pallavi has Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam. The movie, starring Rana and Sai Pallavi in the lead, also features actors like Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. The film is reportedly based on the 1990 protest that happened in Telegana for statehood. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is expected to hit the marquee next year.

