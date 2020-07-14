Sai Pallavi To Turn Choreographer For Her Film 'Love Story'? Details Here

Actor Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actors in the south Indian film industry. Over the years she has worked in several films like Fidaa, Premam, Kali among several others. It was recently reported that the actor might turn into a dance choreographer for one of her upcoming Telugu films titled Love Story. In this film, she will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya. Sai Pallavi is a trained dancer and will be taking up the role of a choreographer in the movie. Read here to know more.

Sai Pallavi to turn dance choreographer

A daily portal reported that director Sekhar Kammula requested Sai Pallavi to choreograph a song that is pending. The same report also mentions that 90% of the film has been completed. The remaining parts of the film are reportedly going to be shot in Ramoji Film City.

This is the first time that director Sekhar and Naga Chaitanya collaborated for a film and fans are excited to see what the film has for the audience. Whereas Kammula and Sai Pallavi will be collaborating for the second time for a film. Sekhar was the one who introduced Sai Pallavi to films. ​​​​​​In this film she was seen with Varun Tej and the film was as a blockbuster.

The director of the film has also talked to the daily and expressed that the film is a love story of a boy and a girl who both have moved to the city in order to perceive their dreams. He said that Chaitanya in the film speaks in Telangana dialect and he has mastered it for the film. He then mentioned that Sai will be surprising the audience with her performance. He also revealed that the lead actors performance will be outstanding.

The shoot of the film had begun in September of 2019 and will be completed very soon. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama and Majili, which also starred Samantha in a crucial role. In the film Majili, Naga was seen in the role of a failed cricketer turned rowdy. It was his first release post marriage with Samantha Akkineni.

