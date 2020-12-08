Sai Pallavi Opens Up About Her Experience Working With Prakash Raj; Read Details

Sai Pallavi has opened up about having worked with Prakash Raj, one of the most veteran actors of the South Indian films who has also made a strong impact in Hindi films. She has starred opposite Prakash in the upcoming Netflix series Paava Kadhaigal which talks about gender equality and prejudices. Sai Pallavi has worked with a number of talented and experience actors in this film, but working with Prakash was a different experience for her. Have a look at what has revealed about her intimidating experience to work with Prakash Raj.

Sai Pallavi on her intimidating experience working with Prakash Raj

Sai Pallavi happens to be one of the younger actors in the Paava Kadhaigal cast and this series has provided her chance to work with some of the highly experienced actors. She has recently revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the very moment that she was introduced to Prakash Raj, he looked strict and was staring at her, which is similar to the character that he has played in this film. Sai revealed that Prakash had started getting in the character since that very moment.

The actor further revealed that she was not prepared for the role as she earlier had no dialogues in the film, but when she finally got her dialogues, it was uncomfortable for her. But the experience altogether seemed to have provided her different experience. She talked about being aware of what was in the script but part of her scenes being completely impromptu. Her role in the film is that of a pregnant woman and Prakash Raj has portrayed the role of a strict and intimidating father.

The trailer of Paava Kadhaigal shows four stories with their own themes and has a large star cast. Paava Kadhaigal cast has actors such as Anjali, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shantanu Bhagyaraj and Simran, with more actors joining the list. The stories of this anthology will show different actors in their respective roles in four different segments. Paava Kadhaigal will stream on Netflix on December 18.

