Sai Pallavi fans in shock on 'Rowdy Baby' makers' celebratory post for 1 billion milestone

Dhanush-Sai Pallavi’s song Rowdy Baby has been a rage on YouTube ever since its release in 2018. The video had already set multiple records and the latest milestone for the track was 1-billion milestone. However, as the makers recently announced a 'common display picture' to mark the occasion, Sai Pallavi fans were upset about it being all about her co-star.

READ: Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby' Becomes First South Indian Song To Hit 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Sai Pallavi fans upset over Rowdy Baby makers CDP

As is a norm in the South film industry, moments of importance like a star’s birthday is often marked by a CDP or common display picture, where all fans join in and keep the same image. With Rowdy Baby crossing such a milestone, the makers decide to celebrate with a CDP as well.

In the CDP, one could see Dhanush as the makers shared his look in a black suit from the song playing a graphical guitar.

While there was no sight of Sai Pallavi anywhere, the music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja received a mention on the top of the post.

READ: Explore Dhanush's Romantic Side With 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini', '3' & Other Tamil Films

Netizens expressed their surprise over Sai Pallavi’s ‘snub’ on the celebratory post. One quipped that they should ‘check their eyesight’ and one compared it to the project manager ‘solely taking credit for the whole project.’ A user was convinced that Sai Pallavi's dance was mainly responsible for the success of the song.

Some believed that even Prabhudeva, who had choreographed the song, should have also been a part of the CDP.

WHERE IS SAI PALLAVI??

No offense to Dhanush sir but rowdy baby is a success largely due to Pallavi's dance and nothing else. Chindi logaan. — meedi tenali maadi tenali (@glenkhokho) November 18, 2020

I should check my eyesight. I’m unable to find @Sai_Pallavi92 in this? Vera yaarkachum theriyidha? — Sajin M S (@ComradeSajin) November 18, 2020

This DP should have included Sai Pallavi, Yuvan n Prabhudeva too. Just my humble opinion — Sathish M (@SathishMMuthu) November 18, 2020

Its like project manager solely taking credit for the whole project.



- a disgruntled lead — exmacchu (@macchuu) November 18, 2020

Rowdy Baby milestones

Meanwhile, Rowdy Baby, which was launched on October 25, 2018 reportedly stands at no 15 in the most-watched Indian videos on YouTube. It is one of the few films that made it to the list.

The song had featured in the Tamil film Maari 2, which was directed by Balaji Mohan. The movie, which was a sequel to the 2015 hit Maari, also starred Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vidya Pradeep in important roles.

READ: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Wrap Up Shooting For Upcoming Romantic Saga 'Love Story'

READ: Sai Pallavi's 'Premam' Was First Malayalam Film To Release In 43 Screens In The UAE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.