Sai Pallavi Plays The Role Of A Naxalite In 'Virata Parvam', Undergoes Intense Training

Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam has been making waves ever since the project was first announced. Rana Daggubati recently released Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film and have not stopped gushing about it since then. Reportedly, Pallavi underwent intense training to step into the shoes in Virata Parvam.

Sai Pallavi undergoes intense training for Virata Parvam

If recent reports are to be believed, then South Indian actor Sai Pallavi has undergone intense training for her role in Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam. The film will see her play the role of a Naxalite. Her role has already been garnering a lot of attention from the media and fans.

Sai Pallavi will be donning the role of a passionate singer who is then forced to join the Naxal movement due to certain circumstances. The actor has reportedly undergone training in a range of combat skills under an ex-Naxalite. Rana Daggubati will reportedly play the role of a cop. Virata Parvam is set against the period of the 1990s and has a political background to it.

According to recent media reports, Virata Parvam is also a political thriller but also showcases a sweet love story. Sai Pallavi plays a very crucial character in the story that will be discussing a variety of problems faced by women. If recent reports are to be believed, then Virata Parvam will be made in Telugu but will be later dubbed in other languages too.

Take a look at Sai Pallavi’s first look from Virata Parvam here:

