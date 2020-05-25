Sai Pallavi Reveals The Secret Behind Her Long Curly Hair; Says 'Confidence Is Beauty'

Sai Pallavi is a popular South Indian actor who has made a name for herself as the Madhuri Dixit of South film industry. She has proved herself to be a fantastic dancer along with brilliant acting skills. Interestingly, the actor is often spotted ditching makeup for her movies. Not only this, but Sai Pallavi also follows a very simple routine for her hair. Take a look at what’s her secret fur such gorgeous hair.

In one of her media interactions, Sai Pallavi revealed the secret behind her lustrous and long hair that will leave you stunned. She suggested to eat healthy food and wash hair every three days. The actor added that she prays that her hair doesn’t fall off. She further talked about using natural products like aloe vera for her long hair. Sai Pallavi also talked about her skincare and said that she had a lot of pimples but people accepted her the way she was and that was the time she learned that confidence is the real beauty.

About the actor

Sai Pallavi was a contestant on the dance show Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. Sai Pallavi's dancing was also compared to that of a gazelle as some said, "she moved like the wind". However, in a press event later, the actor revealed that she was never a trained dancer, but wanted to be like her mother. Sai Pallavi is hailed as the Madhuri Dixit of the South Indian film industry.

According to rumours, she was the first choice for Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nekkevvaru. Nonetheless, she seems to have made dancing her USP much like Madhuri Dixit.

Another similarity that Sai Pallavi has with Madhuri Dixit is that both the actors reportedly suffered from acne problems. However, the two did not let it get to them and went on to perform brilliantly on stage. One of her photoshoots is also similar to Madhuri's still from her movie Dil.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was a doctor by profession. She made her debut with the Malayalam film, Premam in 2015. The movie also starred Nivin Pauly alongside her. Since then, Sai Pallavi has come a long way and has worked in films like Love Story, Anukoni Athidhi, NGK, Athiran, Maari 2, Karu and many more.

