Sai Pallavi & Vijay Deverakonda Share Birthday On Same Date And Trend On Twitter

Today, May 9, 2020, is the birthday of not one, but two beloved South Indian Superstars. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi are celebrating their birthday today. Actor Sai Pallavi turns 28 years old while Vijay Deverakonda turns 31. The two actors' shared birthday is now trending on social media, as thousands of fans are taking to Twitter to send them heartfelt wishes.
A celebrity's birthday is always a massive event on social media. However, today is a truly special day for South Indian film fans, as it marks the birthday of Vijay Deverakonda as well as Sai Pallavi. Both these actors are massively popular in the South and each of them has thousands of followers online. Their shared birthday is now taking over the internet as fans are pouring in to wish them on their special day.
#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi— Gayathri Lakshmi (@gayulakhsmi) May 9, 2020
To the most talented actress , our #SaiPallavi .
She have most viewed songs in both Telugu and Tamil.
She is ruling without any glamour roles.
Looking forward to see more of her movies. pic.twitter.com/W0hKVvjiVr
Happy birthday to our sweet angel @Sai_Pallavi92 ❤️— Rajagopal (@saipallavi92fan) May 9, 2020
Alot of talent you got #SaiPallavi#HappyBirthdaySaipallavi pic.twitter.com/kVkKnWzVaZ
#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda— Mersal Suba∆ (@Mersal__Suba) May 8, 2020
Here's The @TheDeverakonda Birthday Mashup 🔥
💯 Percent Goosebumbs 👌
Watch Full Video And Subscribe ❤️
Link 👇https://t.co/Yb3ymwtAkp@VjayDeverakonda @VJDeverakondaFC @saiVDfan @soumyaaa_vd_fan @TEAMVDOE @vijaydeverakond @telugucinemacom pic.twitter.com/ms1XKzGacP
#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda— #HBDVijayDeverakonda (@TheSakthiRowdy) May 9, 2020
Future projects are all commercial entertainers 🔥♥️
He will come close to family audience very soon!!!
Expect a rage like #GeethaGovindam pic.twitter.com/5wHRq4TrCZ
Happy birthday rowdy baby🍫🎂@Sai_Pallavi92— Meena 💕💖 (@aneem_jay) May 9, 2020
Wishing you a great year ahead💐#SaiPallavi#HBDSaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/OJ5y5yQT8H
Wish You a very Happy Birthday #Rowdy @TheDeverakonda On Behalf of all #RowdyBaby @Sai_Pallavi92 Fans ❤— Sai Pallavi™ (@SaipallaviFC) May 9, 2020
Best Wishes To All Your Future projects 👍#HBDVijayDeverakonda#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #HBDSaiPallavi #VijayDeverakonda #SaiPallavi pic.twitter.com/zNKZRDINhI
