Sai Pallavi & Vijay Deverakonda Share Birthday On Same Date And Trend On Twitter

Today, May 9, 2020, is the birthday of not one, but two beloved South Indian Superstars. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi are celebrating their birthday today. Actor Sai Pallavi turns 28 years old while Vijay Deverakonda turns 31. The two actors' shared birthday is now trending on social media, as thousands of fans are taking to Twitter to send them heartfelt wishes.

Vijay Deverkonda and Sai Pallavi's birthday starts to trend all over Twitter

A celebrity's birthday is always a massive event on social media. However, today is a truly special day for South Indian film fans, as it marks the birthday of Vijay Deverakonda as well as Sai Pallavi. Both these actors are massively popular in the South and each of them has thousands of followers online. Their shared birthday is now taking over the internet as fans are pouring in to wish them on their special day.

#HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi



To the most talented actress , our #SaiPallavi .



She have most viewed songs in both Telugu and Tamil.



She is ruling without any glamour roles.



Looking forward to see more of her movies. pic.twitter.com/W0hKVvjiVr — Gayathri Lakshmi (@gayulakhsmi) May 9, 2020

#HappyBirthdayVijayDeverakonda



Future projects are all commercial entertainers 🔥♥️



He will come close to family audience very soon!!!



Expect a rage like #GeethaGovindam pic.twitter.com/5wHRq4TrCZ — #HBDVijayDeverakonda (@TheSakthiRowdy) May 9, 2020

[Promo Image from Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi Instagram]

