5 Reason Why Fans Cant Get Enough Of South Indian Actor Sai Pallavi; Read Here

Sai Pallavi is a popular South Indian actor who has made a name for herself as the Madhuri Dixit of South film industry. She has proved herself to be a fantastic dancer along with brilliant acting skills. Many directors and industry stalwarts believe she is also walking in the footsteps of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit when it comes to her films.

On the occasion of Sai Pallavi's birthday, that is May 9, 2020, here are five reasons why one cannot get bored with this dancing diva from the South.

Sai Pallavi can act

Sai Pallavi is not all about her dancing skills. The actor also seems to know how to wow her audience with her acting skills. She has also proved her versatility in acting playing roles like a sensible teacher in Premam and a young woman whose road trip becomes a nightmare in Kali.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi Is The New Madhuri Dixit Of South Indian Films? Details Here

She dubs her own characters

Sai Pallavi is versed in other languages as well as her mother tongue, Badugu. In her first Telugu movie, Fidaa she played the role of a young and vivacious Bhanumathi who faces is in conflict about her feelings for Varun, an NRI. To pull off the character, it is important for Sai Pallavi to have a quick tongue. She managed to accomplish this without any trouble and earned a lot of praises for her performance.

Also Read: On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Naga Chaitanya, Navin Pauly & Rana Daggubati Wish Her; See Here

Sai Pallavi's screen presence

Very few actors can master the art of screen presence and Sai Pallavi seems to be one of them. Even if she is barely doing anything in a scene, the actor knows how to portray the nuances of emotions. In the ending scene of Premam, Sai Pallavi appears one last time at George and Celine's wedding and gestures to the man that he looks good. Even without a word spoken the actor managed to express volumes through her expression.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi & Vijay Deverakonda Share Birthday On Same Date And Trend On Twitter

The actor can pull off action scenes

Not many Indian female actors can boast this but Sai Pallavi knows how to perform an action scene. Although Athiran was not a major box-office hit, her action sequences were greatly appreciated by critics and audience. She also displayed her Kalari skills in Athiran.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Is In Love With Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Romantic Track Ay Pilla

Her dancing skills

It is for a reason why she is hailed as the Madhuri Dixit of the South film industry. She has flaunted her amazing dancing skills in Rowdy baby in Maari 2 and in Yevandoi Nani Garu from MCA. She is also good at giving superb expressions according to the kind of song.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Did Watch 'Love Story' Footage, But Rumours On Sai Pallavi Analysis Fake

Also Read: Rajinikanth, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara Wish Their Fans On Account Of Tamil New Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.