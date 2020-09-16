Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s 'Love Story' Teaser To Release On ANR's Birth Anniversary?

The shoot of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story has already been resumed. According to the latest reports from Pinkvilla, Love Story teaser will be released on Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birth anniversary. Read on to know more details:

Love Story teaser to release on September 20

The shoot of the upcoming Telugu romantic drama flick had come to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release its teaser. The latest reports reveal that Love Story teaser will be out on iconic actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birthday on September 20. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The first lyrical song from the flick, Ay Pilla was released in March this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic, amping up the expectations among fans. The video features some stills from Love Story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look adorable in the music video. The film also features Rao Ramesh, Devayani, and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by Sekhar Kammula's Amigos Creations and Narayandas Narang’s Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The song Ay Pilla was sung by Haricharan and Nakul Abhyankar, while Hiral Viradia gave additional vocals. Pawan Ch is going to compose the music for the film. The film was officially launched last year in September in Hyderabad. After the Hyderabad shoot, the team flew to Dubai for the next schedule after which the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

On the work front

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the comedy-drama flick Venky Mama alongside Prakash Raj and Raashi Khanna. The story revolved around an orphan, Karthik who loses his parents and even though his grandfather opposes, his maternal uncle raises him as his own son. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Tamil movie NGK where she played the role of Geetha Kumari.

