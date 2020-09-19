Sai Pallavi Shares A Gorgeous Post Enjoying The Beauty Of Nature; See Pic

Actor Sai Pallavi recently posted a few pictures of herself in nature's lap on Instagram. The star opted for a simple sweatshirt and a pair of Patiala pants. She also added a quirky caption with the post. Take a look at her post and see how fans have responded:

Sai Pallavi's Instagram Post

Sai Pallavi's official Instagram account shows that she is a big nature lover. Be it snow-capped mountains or leisure time at the seashore, Sai Pallavi's Instagram is always filled with photos where she can be seen enjoying the beauty of nature. In the new post, Sai Pallavi can be seen having a leisure time as she enjoys the 'zephyr' in a hilly region.

Sai Pallavi also added a fun caption with the post. She captioned the post, ''zephyr'' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the actor's post. Most of the fans mentioned that the actor looked pretty and simple. One of the fans commented, " One of the great dancer and actress...she is something special".

The other wrote, " Natural Beauty in Nature's Beauty," along with green heart emoticons. Take a look at the comments that fans and celebs left on his post.

A few months back, the Southern star revealed in an Instagram post that she wakes up with a smile. Sai Pallavi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the cloudy sky. One can also see the rainbow at the end of the clip. Captioning the post, the actor wrote, "The reason I woke up with a smile...was coz mama earth threw in a surprise #rainbow # 6 am #hatti..". Take a look at the post below:

On the work front

On the work front, Sai Pallavi is also set to star in the upcoming Telugu romantic flick, Love Story. The actor will play the female lead in the film. Naga Chaitanya stars as the male romantic lead and the film also features Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Devayani in prominent supporting roles. The movie was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

(Image Credits: Sai Pallavi IG)

