Venu Udugula Says Sai Pallavi's Role In 'Virata Parvam' Is 'crucial' And 'intriguing'

Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha (2018) fame is soon going to resume the shooting of his forthcoming political-drama Virata Parvam. Recently, the director talked about Sai Pallavi's role in the upcoming film. In the media interview published on an online portal, Venu Udugula revealed that Sai Pallavi plays a crucial role in Virata Parvam.

He further added that Sai Pallavi's character in Virata Parvam is 'intriguing' and 'crucial'. He exclaimed that he is impressed with Sai Pallavi's performance in the film, and added that she performed her character with finesse.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Venu Udugula put an end to rumours speculating that Sai Pallavi's character in the film is inspired by singer and activist Belli Lalitha. He exclaimed that Sai Pallavi's role in not inspired by the late activist. Belli Lalitha was reportedly the founder of Telangana Kala Samithi. She was a singer and an activist who during the 90s fought for statehood of the Telangana region. Belli Lalitha also was a folklore singer. Belli Lalitha was reportedly killed in 1999.

Venu Udugula on what inspired him to make Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is reportedly based on the 1990 protest that happened in Telegana for statehood, among others. Venu Udugula, a resident of the Warangal, a district where many movements transpired, in a recent media interview, revealed what inspired him to make Virata Parvam. Venu Udugula exclaimed that the movements and the events that occurred while he was growing inspired him to make the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the Venu Udugula-directorial is stalled due to pandemic. The shoot will start only after the coronavirus scare subsides, revealed the director in the interview. Virata Parvam also features National-Award winning actor Priyamani, Nandita Das, Easwari Rao, and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles.

Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Babu under their respective production banners. The forthcoming movie is yet to finish shooting.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi, last seen in Selvaraghavan's NGK, is awaiting the release of Shekhar Kammula's Love Story. The movie, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, is a heart-wrenching love story of two people. The film marks Sai Pallavi and Shekhar Kammula's second collaboration after Fidaa (21017). Besides the upcoming film, there are reports that suggest Sai Pallavi has signed a movie with Nani.

