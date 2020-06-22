Sai Pallavi To Star In 'Shyam Singha Roy' Alongside Actor Nani?

Tollywood actor Nani’s upcoming flick Shyam Singha Roy will reportedly feature Sai Pallavi as the female lead. According to reports, when the filmmaker had a word with the Padi Padi Leche Manasu actor, the results turned out to be fruitful. Nani collaborated with director Rahul Sankrityan for the new project. Read on:

Sai Pallavi to star in Shyam Singha Roy?

Reports suggest that earlier Shyam Singha Roy was scheduled to release during Christmas 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a change in the dates. The shooting is yet to start. According to reports, Nani’s forthcoming venture will star three female leads. So, Sai Pallavi will be one of them. Previously, Nani and Sai Pallavi have shared the screen space in action 2017’s comedy flick, Middle Class Abbayi. The movie was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. It also has a Hindi and Tamil dubbed version.

So, the news has raised the fans’ expectations as the lead actors’ previous projects garnered a great response from the audience. Moreover, reports suggest that the movie’s shooting will take place in Kolkatta, among other locations. It will mark one of the rare Kolkata-based Telugu movies in decades.

Nani and Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

Actor Nani has two other projects in his pipeline. He will star in V and Tuck Jagadish, which will release this year. Recently, the makers released the teaser of Nani’s 25th movie V. On the other hand, Tuck Jagadish will reportedly hit the theatres in December this year. It will mark the second collaboration between Nani and filmmaker Shiva Nirvana.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has two movies in her kitty. She will star in Virata Parvan alongside Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The Venu Udugula-directorial will also feature Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in pivotal roles. Apart from this flick, Sai Pallavi will also mark her appearance in Sekhar Kammula’s romantic movie, Love Story with Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

