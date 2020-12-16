Sai Pallavi's 'Oor Iravu' In 'Paava Kadhaigal' Will Showcase A Tale Of 'honour' Over Love

Ever since the trailer of the upcoming Netflix anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal's trailer was dropped, excitement among fans to watch the multi-starrer that comprises four short films of 'Honour, Love, Sin and Pride' has risen a notch higher. Now, earlier today, Netflix India shared a separate teaser of the short film Oor Iravu from Paava Kadhaigal which stars Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj and Hari in the lead roles. Sharing the teaser of the Vetri Maaran directorial on their Instagram handle, Netflix revealed that Oor Iravu will showcase a story of honour over love.

Vetri Maaran's 'Oor Iravu' is about things one does for 'honour'

After releasing the highly-anticipated trailer of Paava Kadhaigal on December 3, the makers of the Tamil anthology have now released a separate teaser of one of the short films from the anthology. Earlier today, i.e. December 16, 2020, Netflix India's Instagram handle shared the teaser of Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj's short film in Paava Kadhaigal, titled Oor Iravu and revealed that it will chronicle a tale of 'honour' over love. In the short film, Prakash will be seen essaying the role of Sai's on-screen father.

Oor Iravu will showcase how a father reunites with his daughter after realising that he is soon going to be a grandfather. However, his intentions behind rekindling his relationship with his daughter do not seem to be all things good, from what is seen in the teaser. The short film has National Film Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran at its helm. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the streaming giant wrote, "The things you do for l̶o̶v̶e̶ 'honour'! #PaavaKadhaigal (sic)".

About 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Paava Kadhaigal is a Tamil anthology which will showcase four different short films helmed by four renowned directors. While filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's short film is titled Love Panna Uttranum, Sudha Kongara has directed Thangam, in the Netflix anthology. Furthermore, Vaanmagal short film is helmed by director Gautham Menon. The Netflix Original will premiere on December 18, 2020, and its boasts of Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles.

