Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Thanks Fans For Prayers As He Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 13, 2020, to thanks his well-wishers for their support. The actor went on to share a simple picture of him and also penned a heartfelt note to his fans and well-wishers. Netizens, on the other hand, could not stop themselves from praising and sending positive vibes to the actor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a simple throwback picture of him sitting cross-legged on top of a table striking an intense pose. The actor can be seen sporting a floral multi-coloured shirt along with white ripped jeans. He also opted for well-gelled hair and trimmed beard. One can also notice the well-decorated place in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note where he penned a sweet note and thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes. He wrote, “In Life, There’ll be Ups n Downs, Smiles n Frowns... The trick is to Enjoy the Ups n have Courage during the downs... #thankyouforyourprayersðŸ™ #iwillfight #yourloveismymedicineðŸ’‰ #gratitude”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for his courage, while some wished the actor a speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, “Get well soon, Sanjay”, while the other one wrote, “you are a fighter and you’ve got this”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 11, 2020: Shrishti Threatens Sameer

Sanjay shared a fan post, which was also shared by the actor’s fiancee Poonam Preet on her Instagram handle. Re-sharing the post, the actor wrote that he has been fighting ever since he was a child. He added that he is not a survivor but a warrior. Poonam also recently shared a picture with him, where she revealed how much she loves him. She also shared an adorable picture below. take a look.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 10, 2020: Preeta's Greh Pravesh Completed

About the show

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian TV daily soap. The show has been on-air for over two years now and has a massive fan base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is broadcast on Zee TV. Sanjay plays the role of a lead antagonist, Prithvi, in the show. Kundali Bhagya also stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar in crucial roles. The show's filming was reportedly halted as soon as the actor's test results were released. According to the rules, the shoot can only resume after three days, only once the sets have been sanitised.

Also read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Makes Place In The Top 5 TRP Spots; Kundali Bhagya, Anupama In Top 2

Also read | Anjum Fakih Celebrates Her 31st Birthday, 'Kundali Bhagya' Cast & Fans Wish Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.