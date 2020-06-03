Charu Asopa Hits Back At Troll Who Criticised Her For Sporting Deep-neck Red Top

Recently, TV actor Charu Asopa shared a slideshow her pictures on her Instagram. In the photos, Charu Asopa was seen sporting a crop red sequinned jacket with a plunging neckline. But it seems like the shiny sequinned outfit did not go well with one of her followers as she received criticism in the comment section for wearing revealing outfits. But, she came up with a befitting reply.

Interestingly, Charu Asopa shared a picture on Tuesday, June 2, with a caption that read, 'In love with this red sequin jacket'. As soon as the actor's picture started surfing online, one of the users left a demeaning comment in the post. A female internet user wrote in Hindi, which read, 'Body dikhane ka itne hi saukh h to thora sa kyu pura dikha deti.' The comment caught the attention of Charu and she decided to give it back. Charu Asopa wrote, 'If I have a good body, I'll flaunt it. Tumhari hai toh tum bhi dikhao'. Scroll down to see her photos.

Charu Asopa's pictures

Check out Charu's reaction to troll below:

Meanwhile, many of her fans praised and appreciated the Mere Angne Mein actor. The post garnered more than 20k likes within a day and still counting. Apart from her savage reply, she also added a pinch of humour in her comment section with her witty reply to a friend. One of her friends in the comments asked her where she is going as she is dressed up. Leaving a relatable reply, Charu said, 'bedroom se hall'.

Well, this is not the first time when the Baal-Veer actor has opened up about trolling. Earlier, she spoke about what her husband Rajeev Sen and she went through when the two were trolled for an intimate picture on social media. She revealed that the two fought a bit on the topic but got over it in some time. Charu Asopa also spoke about how their marriage is still in the budding stage as she is still discovering certain aspects of her husband.

