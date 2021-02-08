Happy Propose Day Quotes In Marathi To Share With Your Loved Ones

Valentine's week is all about expressing your feelings to your other half. And to do so, your regional language adds a personalised touch to your message. Here are some Propose Day quotes in Marathi you send to your loved ones.

Happy Propose Day quotes in Marathi

There are seven days of celebrations in Valentine's week. They are the following - Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine's day. The second day of Valentine's week is celebrated in the form of Propose Day. It's the day when people express their feelings to their romantic interests or reaffirm their affections with their partners. A large number of people prefer to express their feelings in their native languages. Here's a collection of Happy Propose Day Marathi quotes you can use.

Happy Propose Day Quotes in Marathi

1. नाही आज पर्यंत बोलता आले,

आज ते सारे तुझ्यापुढे मांडणार आहे…

नाही जगू शकत तुझ्याशिवाय,

इतकेच तुला सांगणार आहे…

Happy Propose Day!

Nahi Aaj Paraynta Bolta Aale,

Aaj Te Sare Tujhyaphude Mandnar Ahe,

Nahi Jagu Shakat Tujhyashivay, Itkech

Tula Sangnar Ahe…

Happy Propose Day!

2. Dear,

होकार द्यायचा कि नकार हे तू ठरव,

बाकी प्रेम तर मी तुझ्यावर शेवट पर्यंत करेन…

Happy Propose Day!

Hokar Dyacha Ki Nakar He Tu Tharav,

Baki Prem Tar Mi Tujhyvar Shevat

Paryanta Karen…

Happy Propose Day!

3. ओढ लागलीया तुला मिळवायची,

तु मला समजुन घेशील का..?

लागलंय वेड तुझ्या प्रेमाचं,

प्रेम तुझं देशील का..?

थांबव आता खेळ हा स्वप्नांचा,

कायमची माझी होशील का..?

Happy Propose Day!

Oadh Lagliya Tula Milvaychi

Tu Mala Samjun Gheshil Ka?

Laglay Ved Tujhya Premach

Prem Tujha Deshil Ka?

Thambav Ata Khel Ha Swapnancha

Kayamchi Majhi Hoshil Ka?

Happy Propose Day!

3. हृदयाच्या जवळ राहणारं,

कुणीतरी असावे,

असं तुला वाटत नाही का?

मी तर तुलाच निवडलं,

तू मला निवडशील का…?

Happy Propose Day!

Hrudyacha Javal Rahnare,

Kunitari Asave,

Asa Tula Vatat Nahi Ka ?

Mi Tar Tulach Nivadla,

Tu Mala Nivadshil Ka?

Happy Propose Day!

4. श्वास असेपर्यंत तुला साथ देईन,

दुःखाच्या वादळातही तुझ्या सोबतच राहीन,

माहित नाही असा क्षण पुन्हा केव्हा येईल,

आज दिवसभर तुझ्या उत्तराची वाट मी पाहीन!

Happy Propose Day!

Shwas Ase Paryanta Tula Saath Dein,

Dukhachya Vadlatahi Tujhya Sobatch Rahin

Mahit Nahi Asa Kshan Punha Kevha Yeil,

Aaj Divasbhar Tujhya Uttarachi Vaat Mi Pahin!

Happy Propose Day!

*All quotes are sourced from various websites.

