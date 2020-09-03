Saif Ali Khan's Casting In 'Adipurush' Criticised By Netizens, Call It A 'wrong Choice'

On Thursday, September 3, the makers of Adipurush revealed that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan would essay the role of the lead antagonist in the film, which also stars Prabhas in the lead. Following the Adipurush cast announcement, a specific section of the internet criticised the makers for casting Saif Ali Khan in the movie, who believed that the actor was a wrong choice for the role. Here's what the internet had to say about Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan's cast as Lankesh

As Saif wife already told not to see nepo kids movies. So we will show wats our role here and boycott them and there movies. @Prabhas we sorry for this. becoz ur going to take risk on working with him.

#SaifAliKhan — Divya N P (Warriors4SSR) (@divya_valsan) September 3, 2020

Dear Prabhas sir if u allow any Khans n Bhatt’s n their Sugarbabies - sorry to say you public this time very serious - we have to boycott the film , we love you - Pls don’t spoil ur image with these buggers #SaifAliKhan — jiten (@jiten60818842) September 3, 2020

Disappointing choice. Please reconsider! There are many many countless actors who will do justice to Ravan.



The movie already has enough hype, #SaifAliKhan stardom was not needed to further it. If anything this is leaving a bitter taste. — ORBB (@shiben) September 3, 2020

Dear Prabhas,



There are 1000 better actors than Saif Ali Khan. Kindly drop plan to work with him. Nation don't want any of Khan on screen.#SaifAliKhan — 🕉️🔱Jai Shiv Shambu🔱🕉️ (@sami_here_20) September 3, 2020

#SaifAliKhan to portray #Lankesh in #Adipurush. Hope this turns out to be a good movie. — Ravi Adhikari (@raviadhikari25) September 3, 2020

Saif Ali Khan excited to join 'Adipurush' cast

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is elated to collaborate with Om Raut after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). He said, “I am thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I am super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!”

All about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will narrate the triumph of good over evil. The period drama helmed by Om Raut will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners. The Prabhas starrer is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2021. The movie will hit the marquee in 2022.

