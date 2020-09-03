Last Updated:

Saif Ali Khan's Casting In 'Adipurush' Criticised By Netizens, Call It A 'wrong Choice'

'Adipurush's' makers cast Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, which angered the netizens, who slammed the makers. Here's how the internet reacted to the casting.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
saif ali khan as lankesh

On Thursday, September 3, the makers of Adipurush revealed that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan would essay the role of the lead antagonist in the film, which also stars Prabhas in the lead. Following the Adipurush cast announcement, a specific section of the internet criticised the makers for casting Saif Ali Khan in the movie, who believed that the actor was a wrong choice for the role. Here's what the internet had to say about Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. 

Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan's cast as Lankesh 

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 7 Startling Revelations Made On 'NoFilterNeha'

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor To Share Screen In Upcoming Horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan In 'Adipurush': How Netizens Reacted To The New Addition In Prabhas Starrer

Saif Ali Khan excited to join 'Adipurush' cast 

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is elated to collaborate with Om Raut after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). He said, “I am thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further! It’s a phenomenal project and I am super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic!” 

All about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will narrate the triumph of good over evil. The period drama helmed by Om Raut will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners. The Prabhas starrer is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in 2021. The movie will hit the marquee in 2022. 

Also Read | Adipurush: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'the Most Handsome Devil In History'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND