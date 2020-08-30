Saif Ali Khan's 7 Startling Revelations Made On 'NoFilterNeha'

Actor Neha Dhupia is back with the new season of her podcast show NoFilterNeha. This time around, the actor will be holding the interviews online. The first guest on the new season of Neha Dhupia's NoFilterNeha was actor Saif Ali Khan. Since Neha Dhupia’s show is all about making revelations without applying any filters, here are 7 revelations made by actor Saif Ali Khan, on the podcast show.

Revelations made by Saif Ali Khan on NoFilterNeha

How he spent his day in lockdown

Since the lockdown was implemented by the government, during the month of March, Saif Ali Khan revealed he missed breathing fresh air. On Neha Dhupia’s NoFilterNeha, the actor revealed that he wished he could spend his time in lockdown in Pataudi, where he would be able to go for jogs. He mentioned that during the lockdown he would get up a little late than usual and spend his time reading, cooking, listening to music and being around with his family.

Recollecting shooting a scene for 'Omkara'

Saif Ali Khan has worked with Vishal Bhardwaj for a number of films, but one of his most cherished memories with the director remains from the time they were shooting for Omkara. The actor revealed that during one of the sequence, Vishal Bhardwaj and he converted a page of dialogue into a shot. Saif Ali Khan said that he had to rehearse a page of dialogues, but Vishal Bhardwaj saved his time and explained to him how he should do the shot instead of rehearsing the dialogues. It was in that moment that Saif Ali Khan was stunned at what a genius filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was.

Imtiaz Ali’s first offer to Saif Ali Khan was not 'Love Aaj Kal'

On NoFilterNeha, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Imtiaz Ali’s first offer to the actor was not Love Aaj Kal, but a movie titled Rockstar. However, they went on to make Love Aaj Kal and later Imtiaz Ali made the film Rockstar with Ranbir Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan had a fake account on Instagram

Most of Saif Ali Khan’s fans have been waiting for the actor to make an account on Instagram. However, on Neha Dhupia’s podcast, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he had an account on IG but gave up and deleted it because he felt it was toxic. He further revealed that his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan is Mrs Gram.

Saif Ali Khan taught his kid to deal with paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is one of the most-clicked star-kid of Bollywood. Speaking about it, the actor said that he cannot stop people from taking pictures of his son because someone earns money out of it. He said that in places like America, the actors ask paparazzi not to stalk their house, but in India, things are different and the actor understands that people get paid and it's their job. Instead, he has taught Taimur to be polite and the kid seems to have learnt it.

Saif Ali Khan’s autobiography

A few days back Saif Ali Khan revealed about his autobiography that will be releasing in 2021. Speaking about his book, the actor jokingly said that the title of his book will be "I Will Be Good From Tomorrow".

Revelations about his movie roles

Saif Ali Khan comes from a royal family and many assume that it must have been easy for him to make it big in Bollywood. However, the actor revealed that it was not easy for him and he has done a film nobody ever noticed. He added that he was 25 back then and he was okay with it, but he did not see himself doing the same job when he turned 50.

