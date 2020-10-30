Saiyami Kher Shares New Stills From 'Wild Dog'; Says 'Can’t Wait For You’ll To Watch This'

Actor Saiyami Kher recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from the sets of the upcoming Telugu entertainer Wild Dog. In the stills shared, a bunch of actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher are seen dressed as NIA officers with loaded weapons in their hands as they are in the middle of a mission. Saiyami Kher has mentioned how excited she is for the release of this action-drama. Fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they have been waiting for the film to release.

Saiyami Kher shares Wild Dog's stills

Actor Saiyami Kher recently shared a set of pictures from Manali, where she has been shooting for the film Wild Dog. In the picture posted, she is seen posing with a bunch of co-actors which also include south Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Actor Ali Reza is also spotted, donning an all-black outfit with a camouflage bulletproof vest. He also has bloodstains across his arm, which is a part of his heavy makeup.

Saiyami Kher is seen dressed as a proper on-field officer with camouflage cargo pants and a black tank top. All six actors in the picture are wearing bulletproof vests while they hole up their rifles and weapons. All actors are spotted with cuts and wounds across their skin as the pictures have been captured in the middle of their shooting schedule.

In the second picture posted, the team is posing for the camera next to a flowing river in Manali. They are all spotted with bright smiles across their faces while their rugged makeup stands out. The team seems to be having fun with the action and chase sequences of Wild Dog.

In the caption for the post, Saiyami Kher has mentioned that this is the Wild Dog team under the leadership of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. She has also added that she is excited about the film’s release as they have been working hard on its content. Have a look at the post on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have put out their opinion on the new stills from the film. Celebrities like Sikandar Kher have also dropped uplifting messages for the team as they like their intense looks. Have a look at a few comments here.

Read Saiyami Kher Praises Mumbai's Surya Kumar's Composure In Match Against Bangalore

Also read Saiyami Kher's Freezing Selfie From Rohtang Pass As She Shoots For 'Wild Dog'

Wild Dog is an upcoming action-thriller which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst fans. The film is being directed by Ahishor Solomon, who is also a part of the writing team. It also stars actors like Dia Mirza and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Read Samantha Akkineni Thanks 'Mamagaru' Nagarjuna For Letting Her Host 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'

Also read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saiyami Kher's Throwback Photo With Grandmother Usha Kiran

Image Courtesy: Saiyami Kher Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.