Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Dhoni's Chennai Trolled By Celebs As Playoff Chances Almost Over, Some Come Out In Support

MS Dhoni's Chennai was trolled by celebs as their playoff chances almost got over with a poor loss against Mumbai. Some stars, however, came out in support.

Written By Joel Kurian
Last Updated:
Dhoni's Chennai trolled by celebs as playoff chances almost over, some come out in support

Thirteen years of the Dream11 Indian Premier League and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai has qualified from the knockout stages every time they have played the tournament. However, in an unprecedented instance, the three-time winners are likely to bow out before the playoffs in the ongoing edition. With a need to win all their remaining encounters, the team’s poor display against Mumbai got some hilarious and strong reactions from stars of the film industry.

READ: IPL 2020: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Points Out What Went Horribly Wrong For Them This Year

Chennai’s loss draws celebrities’ reactions

Chennai got off to the worst possible start in the match against Mumbai on Friday as the top six were back in the pavilion with just 30 runs on the board. Stars from Bollywood trolled the poor batting display.

Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote that the team was playing like ‘homesick boarding school students.’

Producer-photographer Atul Kasbekar and actor Ashwin Mushran suggested 'face-saving solutions' to them. The former quipped that they should declare the innings while the latter joked that they should be playing with masks on. 

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha trolled ‘Captin Cool' Dhoni for his ‘run-a-ball’ innings of 16 'under pressure.’ He also disagreed with commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet on the team being admired by everyone.

However, there was support too for the Men in Yellow. 

Actor Saiyami Kher hoped for a ‘resurgence’ and expressed her wish to see Dhoni bounce back.

READ:Dream11 IPL: How MS Dhoni's Chennai Can Still Mathematically Qualify For The Playoffs

Celebrities from Tamil Nadu expressed their support irrespective of Chennai's fate in this year’s tournament. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actors Vishnu Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar highlighted that there could be 'bad days and bad tournament', but they will continue to support the team that has won many times.

Chennai loses to Mumbai

Sam Curran’s 52* was the sole bright spot as Trent Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) dismantled the Chennai line-up that scored 114 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (46*) and Ishan Kishan (68*) chased down the target in just 12.2 overs.  

Chennai now stands at the bottom of the table with just 6 points from 11 games and are virtually out of contention for the playoffs. However, wins with big margins and losses for other teams also battling for 4th place still gives them a slim chance of qualification.

READ:Sanjay Bangar Reveals MS Dhoni's Invention That Made Him India's Best White-ball Finisher

READ:IPL 2020: Dhoni Shouldn't Bat Lower Than Number 5, Says Agarkar; Hails His Cricketing Mind

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Air pollution in Lahore forces PCB to shift Zimbabwe T20s

10 hours ago

IPL 2020: Chennai skipper MS Dhoni points out what went horribly wrong for them this year

11 hours ago

Ishan Kishan stars after Boult and Bumrah show in Mumbai's comprehensive win over Chennai

11 hours ago

LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai defeat Chennai by 10 wickets in a lop-sided contest

15 hours ago

Kapil Dev expresses gratitude for overwhelming support as he gets on the road to recovery

12 hours ago

Akash Ambani birthday: Mumbai Dream11 IPL team co-owner's super car collection

12 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS