Dhoni's Chennai trolled by celebs as playoff chances almost over, some come out in support

Thirteen years of the Dream11 Indian Premier League and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai has qualified from the knockout stages every time they have played the tournament. However, in an unprecedented instance, the three-time winners are likely to bow out before the playoffs in the ongoing edition. With a need to win all their remaining encounters, the team’s poor display against Mumbai got some hilarious and strong reactions from stars of the film industry.

READ: IPL 2020: Chennai Skipper MS Dhoni Points Out What Went Horribly Wrong For Them This Year

Chennai’s loss draws celebrities’ reactions

Chennai got off to the worst possible start in the match against Mumbai on Friday as the top six were back in the pavilion with just 30 runs on the board. Stars from Bollywood trolled the poor batting display.

Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote that the team was playing like ‘homesick boarding school students.’

CSK playing like homesick boarding school students.#CSKvsMI — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 23, 2020

Producer-photographer Atul Kasbekar and actor Ashwin Mushran suggested 'face-saving solutions' to them. The former quipped that they should declare the innings while the latter joked that they should be playing with masks on.

The only Face Saving solution for #CSK now is to play with Masks on — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) October 23, 2020

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha trolled ‘Captin Cool' Dhoni for his ‘run-a-ball’ innings of 16 'under pressure.’ He also disagreed with commentator Harsha Bhogle’s tweet on the team being admired by everyone.

Fine run-a-ball innings by Captain Cool under pressure. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) October 23, 2020

However, there was support too for the Men in Yellow.

Actor Saiyami Kher hoped for a ‘resurgence’ and expressed her wish to see Dhoni bounce back.

Mumbai Indians have completely decimated CSK. Chennai desperately need a revamp. Its heartbreaking to watch nothing going the way Dhoni has planned. Tactical errors, team selection & his personal performance. Really want the mighty Dhoni to bounce back. #CSKvMI #IPL2020 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 23, 2020

READ:Dream11 IPL: How MS Dhoni's Chennai Can Still Mathematically Qualify For The Playoffs

Celebrities from Tamil Nadu expressed their support irrespective of Chennai's fate in this year’s tournament. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and actors Vishnu Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar highlighted that there could be 'bad days and bad tournament', but they will continue to support the team that has won many times.

Great words by @msdhoni #CSKvMI

Your character shows when you go through a tough phase..:)

'Keep a smile on ur face during tough times ' #CSK — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 23, 2020

Great words by @msdhoni #CSKvMI

Your character shows when you go through a tough phase..:)

'Keep a smile on ur face during tough times ' #CSK — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 23, 2020

#CSK for life #Cskforever..!!! Just bcos it happens once..true #CSK fans will not give up on our team.. when they didn't play for 2 years, we still stood by them..we will stand by them even now..love you #CSK @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/OfkcJX5wVX — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) October 23, 2020

Chennai loses to Mumbai

Sam Curran’s 52* was the sole bright spot as Trent Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) dismantled the Chennai line-up that scored 114 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock (46*) and Ishan Kishan (68*) chased down the target in just 12.2 overs.

Chennai now stands at the bottom of the table with just 6 points from 11 games and are virtually out of contention for the playoffs. However, wins with big margins and losses for other teams also battling for 4th place still gives them a slim chance of qualification.

READ:Sanjay Bangar Reveals MS Dhoni's Invention That Made Him India's Best White-ball Finisher

READ:IPL 2020: Dhoni Shouldn't Bat Lower Than Number 5, Says Agarkar; Hails His Cricketing Mind

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.