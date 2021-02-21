Samantha Akkineni & Hubby Nagchaitanya's Critically Acclaimed Films To Watch Back To Back

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adored couples in the South Indian film industry. Ever since their first film together, fans have been mesmerised by their on-screen chemistry. The couple tied the knot in 2017, putting a stop to the rumours which claimed that the couple had been dating for several years. They were last seen together in Majili, their first collaboration after their wedding. Here are some other Samantha's movies with her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's movies with her husband Naga Chaitanya

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaye Chesave was a Telugu language film which released in the year 2010. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The film received a cult status over the years and also received positive reviews from the critics. It followed the story of a young engineer who dreams of making films and falls in love with his neighbour named Jessie. Many believe that this film was the start of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's love story in real life too.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Movies Where Her Character Lost Her Love; Check The List

Manam

Manam was Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s second Telugu language film together. It starred actor Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shriya Saran and Samantha Prabhu. The film is set in various time periods over the course of hundred years until 2013. The film deals with the concepts of rebirth and eternal love. This is another hit film of actors Samantha and Chaitanya, together.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Praises Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh On Instagram; Have A Look

Autonagar Surya

Directed by Deva Katta, the film Autonagar Surya is another popular Telugu language action film starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Although the film received negative reviews from the critics, it was praised for the actors' performances & chemistry. It followed the story of a juvenile offender who finishes his education despite all obstacles in his way.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Turns Photographer For Wife Samantha; Clicks Her Pawsome Moment

Majili

Majili is Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s most recent film release. The romantic sports drama film directed by Shiva Nirvana was critically acclaimed by the audience and the critics. This was Samantha and Chaitanya’s fourth collaboration together and their first one after their wedding. The story follows an abandoned lover who takes up alcohol to ease his pain and marries his neighbour. Soon he falls for his wife when he realizes his love for her.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Valentine's Day With Naga Chaitanya With A Mushy Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.