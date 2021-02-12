Samantha Akkineni Praises Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh On Instagram; Have A Look

The last few days have been filled with news of the esteemed Miss India contests and the models who ended up getting the top spots in it. Among the three of them is Manya Singh, who is the runner up of the contest. She has been receiving praise for her success all over social media, and among the many who have given her a shout out, is actor Samantha Akkineni. Have a look at the Instagram story posted by Samantha in praise of Manya Singh and other interesting details about the model.

Samantha Akkineni praises Miss India runner-up Manya Singh

Samantha Akkineni is known to be rather active on social media and is often seen posting about her views. She has now uploaded a post on her Instagram story, which talks in brief about the background that Manya has come from and the struggles that she has faced. On her story, Samantha has added a ‘gif’ that says “Imagine, create, inspire”, heaping praise on the model. The post on that story has revealed that the Miss India runner-up has come from a rather humble background, with her father being a rickshaw driver in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Manya has herself given a long message about her struggles. She said that she did not get an opportunity to attend schools as she had to start working during her teens and that she has spent a lot of time struggling financially. She also revealed that her parents decided to mortgage the little amount of jewellery that her mother had to make sure that she gets the fees to finish her studies and attain an academic degree. She also gave a special focus to her mother, who has struggled a lot to provide for her. She also talked about how she had to walk for miles in order to save money from a rickshaw fare.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the many netizens who have sent their wishes and congratulations to Manya Singh for her success. Samantha has herself worked in the world of modelling before getting into films. She will be next seen in the second season of The Family Man.

