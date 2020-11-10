Vijay Deverakonda To Be First Guest At Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'?

Samantha Akkineni was recently in the news when she announced her new venture, her own chat show. Her chat show is named Sam Jam and will premiere on November 13. It was revealed that the celebrity chat show will be aired on the OTT platform called Aha. Actor Vijay Deverakonda is expected as the first guest of the show, any portals shared Vijay's pics during the promotional event for Sam Jam as well. The actor was spotted in grey trousers and grey jacket in the pics in the backdrop of Sam Jam billboard. Read on to know more about Samantha Akkineni's chat show.

Samantha Akkineni's chat show to have Vijay Deverakonda as 1st guest?

The celebrity chat show titled Sam Jam is slated to have guests including names like Tammannah, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the upcoming days as well. Samantha who was last seen in the Telugu movie Jaanu, recently surprised her fans when she announced her own chat show where she would the host.

According to The Indian Express' report, Samantha will interview popular South Indian celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, among others on the show. On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty which is currently one of her awaited films lined up for the upcoming months. The movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Samantha Akkineni also has Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film in the pipeline.

Recently, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu's Dusshera special episode saw a new host who filled in for host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The new host was none other than Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law and popular Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni. Samantha Akkineni made a grand entrance on the show with multiple background dancers and her million-dollar smile.

